Jenna Bush Hager Admits People Once Thought She Was in a 'Satanic Cult'

"When my father [George W. Bush] was president, there was this cover of this magazine that I was on, which I believe was a tabloid. Star, or one of them. Don't sue me, Star!" she started of the incident, which occurred somewhere between 2001 and 2009.

Bush Hager remembered flashing the Texas Longhorns signal while singing, "The Eyes of Texas," at a concert, leaving her ripe for media misinterpretation.

"They said that I was in a satanic cult. There was a whole article about it," she laughed. "Isn't that hilarious?"

Guest co-host Octavia Spencer thought the story was "ridiculous" and asked how long the buzz followed her around.

"I don't know, I just read the [article]. I thought it was humorous," Bush Hager shrugged.