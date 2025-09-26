or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Cried Herself to Sleep as a Kid After 'Getting Into Big Fights' With Dad George W. Bush Over 'Bad Grades'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and a photo of Jenna Bush Hager with George W. Bush
Source: mega

George W. Bush tried to help his daughter with homework.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Being the former first daughter may have come with its perks, but Jenna Bush Hager's dad, George W. Bush, was just like any other father when it came to schoolwork.

On the Friday, September 26, installment of Today With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three and guest co-host Sheinelle Jones were discussing a TikTok about parents' expectations about their children's grades when Bush Hager shared a memory from her childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush Got Into Argument About Her Grades

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenna Bush Hager recalled getting 'bad grades' in school, which didn't sit well with dad George W. Bush.
Source: mega

Jenna Bush Hager recalled getting 'bad grades' in school, which didn't sit well with dad George W. Bush.

"There was a period of time when I made bad grades," the NBC star shared, to which Jones asked, "And how would your parents handle it?"

"My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we'd get in big fights and I'd cry myself to sleep," she admitted with a laugh.

"I think actually the fact that you say that, I think that's very relatable, because I think that's kitchen tables all over this country," her costar noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones was right, as plenty of people shared similar experiences via the comments section.

"Me!! That was me — but dining room table. The TEARS!! 😭," one Instagram user wrote, while another penned, "Same girl! & My dad taught high school algebra!"

"My dad was a mechanical engineer and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t just *see* the answer in my head 🫠," a third person said.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Used to Be a Wild Child

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The mom-of-three admitted she was rebellious when growing up.
Source: mega

The mom-of-three admitted she was rebellious when growing up.

It was just one episode prior when the women talked about Bush Hager's wild child past.

"I didn't sneak out, really. I didn't do anything," Jones said of when she was younger, which caused Bush Hager to have a guilty look on her face. "I just hope that [my kid] is like me. If I had a little Jenna, I wouldn't know how to parent that."

"My parents didn't either," Bush Hager declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The TV host admitted her parents didn't know how to discipline her as a teen.
Source: mega

The TV host admitted her parents didn't know how to discipline her as a teen.

"Shoutout to your mom because you turned out okay," Jones said.

"I have a question. When you are being rebellious, is it just like, 'So what?' What do I need to know?" she inquired, as she has a daughter of her own.

"I don't remember. I'm old now," Bush Hager quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Prior Arrest

Photo of Bush Hager was arrested when she was 20 but never went to jail.
Source: mega

Bush Hager was arrested when she was 20 but never went to jail.

Bush Hager previously revealed she was arrested for possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in 2001. One month later, she was booked again for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she clarified. "I wasn’t even arrested; I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.