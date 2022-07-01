Jenna Bush Hager Criticizes Kim Kardashian For Throwing North West Lavish Birthday Party: 'Over The Top!'

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has been critiqued for hosting big shindigs.

For her 40th birthday in October 2020, she took her family and friends away on a trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, which didn't sit well with others. "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter," she wrote at the time. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

Of course, people were angry with the mom-of-four.

“I feel like, maybe you should not have shared this with us and just kept it to yourself,” wrote one user. “People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise, quarantines in our homes. This is tone-deaf and insensitive."

A second person fumed: “I am a school teacher who had to go the ER two different times because I got COVID pneumonia. I’ve been in bed, on oxygen, for 20 straight days. I don’t even know if my sick leave will cover it. But go ahead and feel blessed.”