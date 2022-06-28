Taking Glamping To A New Level! Kim Kardashian Throws North West A Lavish Camp-Themed Birthday Party, Jessica Simpson's Daughter Attends: Photos
Into the woods they go! Kim Kardashian made sure North West had the best 9th birthday ever as she took her eldest daughter and her pals (including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick and Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson) on a rustic camping trip.
"🪵 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🪵" Kim wrote in a Tuesday, June 28, Instagram post alongside a slew of photos of her little girl enjoying her big day, which included riding on a private jet, fun-filled outdoor activities and little tents for every attendee to sleep in.
KIM KARDASHIAN MISSES BOYFRIEND PETE DAVIDSON'S FINAL PERFORMANCE ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'
The Jessica Simpson Collection founder, 41, also posted about what an amazing time her 10-year-old had on the getaway. "CAMP NORTH was magic!" Simpson wrote besides photos of Maxwell and the birthday girl.
"Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first “camp sleep away” trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚," she continued, to which the SKIMS founder replied, "🏕🪵🔥❤️"
As OK! previously reported, the former Newlyweds star recently opened up about her daughter's close friendship with the Kardashian offspring. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North," Simpson revealed. "She is a great kid. She will be a part of a change in this world."
JESSICA SIMPSON & ERIC JOHNSON HIT BREAKING POINT — FIND OUT WHAT'S DRIVING A WEDGE BETWEEN THIS HOLLYWOOD COUPLE
According to Simpson, her hubby, Eric Johnson, coached North and Maxwell's basketball team "just recently," and the families just so happen to live in the same neighborhood.
Despite both being pioneers of reality television, Simpson admitted that she's in awe of how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never complains about always having a camera in her face.
"I'm like, 'I don't know how y'all could do this all the time,'" Simpson said of her fellow mommy Kim. "I could only last three season [on Newlyweds], but they're so open and they've always remained the same ... That's really hard to, and they're powerhouses."