Jenna Bush Hager Drags Benny Blanco for Texting During His Wedding to Selena Gomez: 'Get Off Your Phone!'

Jenna Bush Hager is holding Benny Blanco accountable for his wedding day behavior. During the Monday, September 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager roasted the producer for using his phone during his wedding to Selena Gomez. The talk show host, 43, accidentally assumed that someone snapped a photo of Blanco, 37, texting next to his wife during the event.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager congratulated Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their nuptials.

After she congratulated "one of [her] favorite couples," Bush Hager called Blanco out for a mirror selfie he shared after the wedding ceremony. "By the way, I thought that picture was so cute because it was them hanging, but I'm like, 'Benny, get off your phone! You're getting married! Put your phone down!'" she exclaimed. The media personality quickly realized that the songwriter was actually snapping the photo — not scrolling through his device. "I guarantee you I wasn't the only one that thought that," she defended herself. "There were some moms drinking red wine on ice over the weekend that were like, 'Get off your phone, Benny!'" Bush Hager concluded by admitting, "Benny can do no wrong."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Details

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stopped for a selfie mid-wedding.

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in California.

According to an insider, "Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night." "The vibe was so much fun," the source continued. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Selena Gomez's Unexpected Wedding Ceremony Choice