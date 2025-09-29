Jenna Bush Hager Drags Benny Blanco for Texting During His Wedding to Selena Gomez: 'Get Off Your Phone!'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager is holding Benny Blanco accountable for his wedding day behavior.
During the Monday, September 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager roasted the producer for using his phone during his wedding to Selena Gomez.
The talk show host, 43, accidentally assumed that someone snapped a photo of Blanco, 37, texting next to his wife during the event.
After she congratulated "one of [her] favorite couples," Bush Hager called Blanco out for a mirror selfie he shared after the wedding ceremony.
"By the way, I thought that picture was so cute because it was them hanging, but I'm like, 'Benny, get off your phone! You're getting married! Put your phone down!'" she exclaimed.
The media personality quickly realized that the songwriter was actually snapping the photo — not scrolling through his device.
"I guarantee you I wasn't the only one that thought that," she defended herself. "There were some moms drinking red wine on ice over the weekend that were like, 'Get off your phone, Benny!'"
Bush Hager concluded by admitting, "Benny can do no wrong."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Details
Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in California on Saturday, September 27. They sported matching Ralph Lauren designs as they recited their vows, with an A-list guest lineup watching. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and more were in attendance for the big day. Both Swift and Sheeran reportedly gave speeches at the reception to honor their longtime friend.
"🤍 9.27.25 🤍 ," Gomez, 33, captioned her post recapping the event.
"My wife in real life," Blanco commented.
"I married a real life disney princess," he captioned his own social media share from the wedding.
According to an insider, "Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night."
"The vibe was so much fun," the source continued. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."
Selena Gomez's Unexpected Wedding Ceremony Choice
Fun aside, the ceremony wasn't complete without its fair share of drama.
"Selena’s mother and her stepfather, Brian [Teefey], were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle," a source told an outlet. "In a shock move, she chose her grandfather, David, to give her away to Benny."
Nonetheless, David was thrilled over his granddaughter's decision.
"David and his wife, Debbie, broke down in tears of joy when she asked him," the insider added. "Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding."