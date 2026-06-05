Oops! Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer Show Up in Nearly Identical Outfits on 'Today'

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Host Jenna Bush Hager and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer had an adorable twin moment on the Today show. The pair sat side-by-side on Thursday, June 4, in practically identical sleeveless blue dresses complete with matching blonde bobs. Their wardrobes, however, did have slight differences. Dreyer's dress was accented with a large blue bow at the neck and Hager's was slightly darker in color. "I need to start watching the show a little bit earlier on," Hager noted. "I mean, we kind of watch but we also just talk in the green room," she added, explaining what may have led to their unexpected matching moment.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @todayshow/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer laughed off their matching outfits.

Dreyer appears on the third hour of the NBC show, while TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle occurs during the fourth hour. The duo's co-hosts complimented the adorable but unplanned moment. Carson Daly even claimed he almost picked out the same tie as Craig Melvin. "I was watching and I pulled this same exact tie that Craig is wearing, I swear," Daly said. "And at the last second, I had to change it."

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'My Blue Girls'

Source: Today Jenna Bush Hager joked that she should watch Dylan Dreyer's segments more closely.

The Today show posted the adorable matching duo on Instagram. "On Thursdays we wear blue," the caption read. Viewers flocked to the comment section to leave words of support. "My blue girls," one commenter said. "So lovely." "Love the color looks good on you both," another said. "The powder blue look," a third added. "Awesome."

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Source: @todayshow/instagram Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer posted their adorable outfit mishap on social media.

With more than 20 years on the Today show combined, it's a wonder that Dreyer and Hager have yet to run into another twin moment. Dreyer, 44, cohosts the third hour of the hit morning show and acts as the network's weekday weather correspondent, according to Today. The mom-of-three joined in 2012 after five years at an NBC affiliate located in Boston. She has often filled in for beloved meteorologist Al Roker and co-hosted for Nightly News with Lester Holt. Dreyer married NBC News producer Brian Fichera in 2012. The pair announced their separation in July 2025.

Source: NBC Jenna Bush Hager joined the 'Today' show in 2009 before co-hosting her own hour in 2019.