or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > today show
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Oops! Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer Show Up in Nearly Identical Outfits on 'Today'

Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer
Source: TODAY SHOW/NBC

Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer showed up in matching dresses.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Host Jenna Bush Hager and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer had an adorable twin moment on the Today show.

The pair sat side-by-side on Thursday, June 4, in practically identical sleeveless blue dresses complete with matching blonde bobs.

Their wardrobes, however, did have slight differences. Dreyer's dress was accented with a large blue bow at the neck and Hager's was slightly darker in color.

"I need to start watching the show a little bit earlier on," Hager noted.

"I mean, we kind of watch but we also just talk in the green room," she added, explaining what may have led to their unexpected matching moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @todayshow/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer laughed off their matching outfits.

Dreyer appears on the third hour of the NBC show, while TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle occurs during the fourth hour.

The duo's co-hosts complimented the adorable but unplanned moment.

Carson Daly even claimed he almost picked out the same tie as Craig Melvin.

"I was watching and I pulled this same exact tie that Craig is wearing, I swear," Daly said. "And at the last second, I had to change it."

Article continues below advertisement

'My Blue Girls'

Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer
Source: Today

Jenna Bush Hager joked that she should watch Dylan Dreyer's segments more closely.

The Today show posted the adorable matching duo on Instagram.

"On Thursdays we wear blue," the caption read. Viewers flocked to the comment section to leave words of support.

"My blue girls," one commenter said. "So lovely."

"Love the color looks good on you both," another said.

"The powder blue look," a third added. "Awesome."

MORE ON:
today show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer
Source: @todayshow/instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer posted their adorable outfit mishap on social media.

With more than 20 years on the Today show combined, it's a wonder that Dreyer and Hager have yet to run into another twin moment.

Dreyer, 44, cohosts the third hour of the hit morning show and acts as the network's weekday weather correspondent, according to Today. The mom-of-three joined in 2012 after five years at an NBC affiliate located in Boston.

She has often filled in for beloved meteorologist Al Roker and co-hosted for Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Dreyer married NBC News producer Brian Fichera in 2012. The pair announced their separation in July 2025.

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: NBC

Jenna Bush Hager joined the 'Today' show in 2009 before co-hosting her own hour in 2019.

Hager, 44, joined Today as a correspondent and contributor in 2009. At first, Hager appeared for segments on education, literacy and human interest.

She also founded Read with Jenna in 2019, Today's popular book club.

After Kathy Lee Gifford departed from the show's fourth hour in 2019, Hager took her place alongside Hoda Kotb. When Kotb retired in 2025, Hager hosted solo until Sheinelle Jones was selected as her replacement.

Hager married Henry Hager in 2008. The couple shares two children.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.