Jenna Bush Hager Got Emotional When She and Her Kids Were Invited Inside Their Old Home: 'It Was the Weirdest Thing'

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Jenna Bush Hager and some of her kids had an unexpected, emotional family moment while taking a drive the other day. On the Thursday, June 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the mother-of-three revealed that the night prior, her eldest daughter encouraged her to drive past their old house.

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Jenna Bush Hager Was Faced With a Dilemma

Source: @jennabhager/instagram Jenna Bush Hager has three kids with husband Henry Hager.

"It was the weirdest thing," she prefaced. Much to their surprise, "right when we got there, somebody in the window waved." "So then you have to choose one of two options. You’ve got to pull over, or you’re a creepy person," Bush Hager quipped. After seeing the person, Mila and her sister, Poppy, hid, telling their mom not to stop. However, Bush Hager decided to pull over.

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Jenna Bush Hager Visited Her Family's Old Home

Source: @jennasheienelle/youtube The mom-of-three was able to look around her family's old home.

The woman wound up being super friendly, even inviting the star and her kids inside to take a look around. "We walked through our old house that we lived in for a long time," the former first daughter shared. "And we looked at it, and I was like, ‘Girls, do you remember this? Do you remember?'" The TV star said that home in particular had a special place in her heart since it's where she brought back her first child.

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Source: @jennasheienelle/youtube Sheinelle Jones was upset when the wheat farm across from her old home turned into a subdivision.

Sheinelle Jones revealed she also passed by an old home of hers once, but unfortunately, the street had drastically changed. "The place where we used to live across the street, it used to just be wheat. I used to stare out of the window, and it would just be, like, wheat for days, and now it’s, like, a subdivision," she shared. Bush Hager told viewers if they "ever have the chance to go back" to somewhere they made their "fondest memories," they should take the opportunity.

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Source: @jennabhager/instagram Jenna Bush Hager and her spouse married in 2008.

Bush Hager admitted she wound up staying at the old home for so long that husband Henry Hager began to worry. "Henry was like, ‘Where are you? You said you were five minutes out,'" she added. Bush Hager didn't reveal the town their old place was in.

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Jenna Bush Hager Used to Have Secret Service Security

Source: @jennabhager/instagram Jenna Bush Hager lived in the White House when her father was president.