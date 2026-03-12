Jenna Bush Hager Reveals If She Ever 'Hooked Up' With Any Secret Service Men While Living in the White House
March 12 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager may have been a party girl back in her heyday, but she swore she never crossed the line with any Secret Service members.
While appearing on the Wednesday, March 11, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her Today costar Sheinelle Jones, the former first daughter revealed she's currently working on a TV show called Protection that may air on NBC one day.
Jenna Bush Hager Dishes on TV Show 'Protection'
"It’s based off of protective units, but some of my experience with Secret Service, who, now that I’m a full-grown adult, realize they sacrificed a lot to hang out with my family and me," the mother-of-three, 44, explained, referring to when she lived in the White House while dad George W. Bush, 79, was president from 2001 to 2009.
"I think it’s a tribute to them, but it’s a mystery and it’s fun," Bush Hager spilled.
'I Never Hooked Up With Secret Service'
"I never hooked up with my Secret Service man," Bush Hager clarified, hinting at a possible plot line on the show.
"Missed opportunity!" declared Kelly Clarkson, to which the author replied, "I should've done it!"
"That is kind of cool, not many people have that intel," the singer, 43, noted of being with Secret Service.
"I think it will be really fun," Bush Hager spilled. "Think like, Scandal meets Six Feet Under."
Jenna Bush Hager Was 'Wild' Growing Up
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Husband Henry Accidentally Hit a Secret Service Car on Their Third Date
- Jenna Bush Hager Felt 'Insecure' About the Secret Service Following Her Around in College While Dad George W. Bush Was President
- Sheinelle Jones Shades Jenna Bush Hager's Wild Child Past Months After Host Admits She Got Arrested as a Teen
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bush Hager has shared some tidbits about her days with the Secret Service on Today, previously saying she "couldn’t get away with much because I was followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things."
When she welcomed mom Laura Bush, 79, and sister Barbara Pierce Bush, 44, to the show one time, Jenna confessed the siblings "were wild" growing up.
"You were always wild," Laura quipped.
She recently recalled on another episode how a security team had to accompany her when she went on dates with now-husband Henry Hager, 47, early on in their romance.
"One time, Henry picked me up for a third date, and I had Secret Service men," she shared.
'He Was Embarrassed'
"He was out of gas…and he was driving up to a gas station in his old Bronco and was like, ‘Oh no, I’m out of gas.' He’s like, ‘I think I can make it.’ He put it in neutral, and he was driving up, and then all of a sudden, it was like, [pow, pow]. And the Secret Service was right behind us," Jenna said.
"I didn’t hit them. I wasn’t driving," she noted, blaming her spouse. "I mean, luckily, there was no damage done, but he was embarrassed."