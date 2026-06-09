Jenna Bush Hager 'Just Listened' as Daughter Expressed Concern About 'Hanging Out With Somebody' Who Made Her Feel 'Funky'
June 9 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager gave a cryptic statement about “something going on” with one of her children.
During the Tuesday, June 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, alluded to one of her kids potentially having an issue with their peers.
Bush Hager and co-host Sheinelle Jones were discussing Andy Cohen’s new relationship being a result of “listening to your gut” when the former delved into her own personal life.
Jenna Bush Hager Says There Was 'Something Going on' With One of Her Kids
“The most important thing to teach our kids is what feels right. I don’t want to get into too much stuff, but there was something going on with one of my kids, and they were feeling odd about a situation,” she revealed. “Instead of trying to pacify it, I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, I don’t want to push her into hanging out with somebody she doesn’t feel good about,’ because I want her to learn how to trust her own self. If something feels funky, you don’t say, ‘Are you sure?’ You just listen.”
Bush Hager shares kids Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with husband Henry Hager.
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How She Advises Daughter Mila to Conquer 'Mean Girls'
This is not the first time Jenna has discussed her parenting style on Today. During the Thursday, April 9 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, the mom-of-three candidly spoke about how she advises Mila to deal with “mean girls.”
- Jenna Bush Hager Not Afraid to Let Her Daughters Wear a 'Cutout or 2' and 'Live Out Loud' at Future Proms
- Jenna Bush Hager Refuses to Give 12-Year-Old Daughter Mila a Phone: 'It’s Because I Love Your Brain'
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Was Too 'Friendly' When Trying to Scold Her as a Child
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It’s so funny because I feel like we live in this world where, and I don’t know where it comes from, but there’s this intense pressure on teens to get into the right schools, to be the best athlete, to have great grades. And we didn’t have that. At all. If you were average, you were fine…” she started. “And I also think, it’s like the emphasis is on achievement and success rather than happiness and joy and kindness and friendship. And it’s like, as parents, we can help put the emphasis on the things that matter as opposed to pressuring all of these sorts of external things that don’t really matter."
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Advice
Jenna went on to reveal the specific words of wisdom she instills in her teen.
"So I always tell Mila, I think it was Brené Brown, talks about finding the people that brag on you, that make you feel good," she explained. "She has this, I think podcast, where she talks about the candle-blowers. So imagine you were like, ‘I have a book out!’ And I was like, ‘Well, so what? I wrote a book.’”
“And they blow that out. I see that,” Sheinelle replied.
“As opposed to being like, ‘My girl has a book out!’ You know?” Jenna continued. “You want the people…”
“Who aren’t going to blow out your candle,” her co-host finished her sentence. “Oh, I love that.”
“I feel like that’s such a good thing to teach kids because it’s…you can feel that,” Jenna concluded.