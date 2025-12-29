Jenna Bush Hager Exposes Herself for Going on 'Booty Calls' When She Was Younger
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager accidentally let some details slip about her dating history.
During the Monday, December 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, revealed that she used to go on “booty calls” while she was looking for a boyfriend.
Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau were musing over “foodie calls” when the mom-of-three reminisced over her past.
“I love that foodie is supposed to be like booty,” Buteau joked, to which Bush Hager replied, “I remember the booty call. I don’t know that I went on a foodie call.”
“Ooh, I know you better!” the comedian, 48, exclaimed. “But you need a protein snack like an omelet after a booty call, though. It depends on the order. I would go because New York City is full of amazing restaurants, so I would order half the menu.”
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Dated a 'Skinny Fella'
This is not the first time Bush Hager — who is married to Henry Hager — has opened up about her dating years. During the Thursday, October 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she admitted that sharing clothing with an ex eventually led them to break up.
"I was dating a skinny fella. Getting ready for class, he put on my jeans, and they fit," she recalled. "And that was the beginning of the end...I was like, 'Oh, I can't be bigger than you.'"
Jenna Bush Hager Woke Up Early to Brush Her Teeth for Exes
Jenna made an extra effort to ensure she didn’t humiliate herself in front of her past boyfriends — even if that involved getting up early to do so.
"Back in the early aughts, when I dated, I remember waking up early to brush my teeth," she recounted, then breathed at the camera, on Thursday, August 21. "This is how my breath smells upon first wake."
"You mean after a sleepover?" guest co-host Savannah Guthrie asked.
"Maybe," Jenna grinned.
The media personality had “a couple of boys drop by” her father George W. Bush's lavish home when she was younger who took her rollerblading to 7-Eleven. However, there was no "smoochie."
What Did Jenna Bush Hager Do for Christmas?
Past dating experiences aside, Jenna is happily married and shares three kids with Henry: Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6. The family spent Christmas at the host’s hometown in Texas.
“We do some hiking, some biking. The kids are barefoot. Especially when they were really little and really they only knew the city, Mila was like, ‘No, grassy!’ She would say things like, ‘No grass!’” Jenna previously said of their plans. “And my dad was like, ‘Is she scared of grass? We’ve got a problem.’”