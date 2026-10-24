Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Banned Her From Attending Volleyball Games Due to 'Today' Star's Enthusiastic Sideline Behavior
Oct. 24 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager faces an unexpected challenge in her role as a mother.
The Today With Jenna and Sheinelle co-host disclosed that her 13-year-old daughter Mila has effectively banned her from attending volleyball games due to her enthusiastic sideline behavior.
Mila Hager Reacted to Her Mother's Loud Sideline Cheering
“I got kicked out by my child,” Hager stated during a segment on her show. However, she explained that she was not removed from the game but rather placed into a “free zone.”
This ban came after her overzealous cheering during a recent match crossed the line for Mila.
During a pivotal moment in the game, with the score at 6 to 7, Hager shouted, “Six seven!” Mila responded with a disapproving glare, prompting Hager to reflect, “Afterwards, I was frozen out. I went to one volleyball game this year.”
Jenna Bush Hager's Son Hal Also Asked Her to Cheer More Quietly
Despite the ban, Hager remains optimistic about her future attendance.
“I think I’m gonna be unfrozen for next year,” she stated, adding that she plans to tone down her enthusiasm. “I’m just not gonna try to be the center of attention,” she remarked.
Hager's energetic approach is not limited to volleyball.
She revealed that her 6-year-old son Hal has also asked her to lower her volume during his flag football games. “Now on the flag football field, Hal’s all like, ‘Don’t cheer. You’re too loud, Mom,’” she explained.
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Jenna Bush Hager Explained Her Lifelong Love of Sports
Hager attributes her spirited cheering to her upbringing. Her father, former president George W. Bush, worked in baseball, and she attended numerous games during her childhood.
“I would cheer. I loved to cheer. I learned how to take score. I knew how to do everything, so I’m kind of a sports kid,” she shared.
In addition to her volleyball saga, Hager recently discussed her resemblance to her father during a segment on her show.
Co-host Sheinelle Jones noted the similarity, prompting Hager to respond with a mix of appreciation and humor. “I appreciate it,” she said, “Sometimes that’s not a compliment.”
As the new volleyball season approaches, Hager looks forward to a potential return to the stands with a more subdued presence.
“I think I’m gonna be unfrozen for next year,” she said, indicating her desire to support her daughter while respecting her wishes.
Celebrity parents often face unique challenges when balancing their public personas with family life.
Hager's experience highlights the delicate dynamics of parenting in the public eye and resonates with many who strive to support their children without overstepping boundaries.