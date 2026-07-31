Jenna Bush Hager Advises Teenage Daughter Against 'Uncomfortable' Fashion Trend: 'We Know What It's Like to Have Our Pants Falling Down'

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Jenna Bush Hager had an on-air warning for her teen daughter while discussing a viral fashion trend. Controversial new "foldover jeans" had Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones reflecting on fads of the past and giving a dire warning to young teens on the Friday, July 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "They're designed to look like your pants are unbuttoned and halfway unzipped, but it's on purpose," Jones explained of the new denim craze.

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Source: @TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle./youtube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed a new fashion trend.

"I don't see teens wearing this. I think this is more avant-garde," Bush Hager said of the layered pants. "Like models." But Jones pointed out that models are exactly how wacky new fashion trends get their start. "It starts with the pop stars, and then TikTok," Jones pointed out. She then referenced Bush Hager's oldest child, Mila, who is 13. "And so if Mila is like 'Mom' and then pops out and has [those pants], would you be okay with it?" she asked.

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'We Know What It Feels Like to Have Our Pants Falling Down'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones recalled wearing low-rise jeans in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The thought of her daughter in jeans that already look like they're falling down had Bush Hager reminiscing on the ultra low-rise jeans of her youth in the 1990s and early 2000s. "When we were young, there was the very low-rise which just had the thong, and it was a display for a thong," Bush Hager recalled. "We grew up in the '90s," she later added. "So we know what it feels like to have our pants falling down." Even men, the anchor pointed out, weren't afraid to wear their jeans halfway down their body, totally exposing their underwear when it was the cool thing to do.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager recalled low-rise pants being 'very uncomfortable.'

"Remember also in the '90s the boys' pants would be really low, and their whole boxers would be hanging out," she reflected. "It was kind of like this look," she added, referring to the new style of jeans hitting the market. But the nostalgia certainly didn't prompt Bush Hager to endorse the awkward-looking trend for her daughter. "It's very uncomfortable," Bush Hager recalled. "I just want to give her a warning."

What Other Advice Has Bush Hager Given Her Kids?

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager has revealed the wisdom she shared with her children in the past.