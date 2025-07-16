Jenna Bush Hager Gets Flustered Over Leslie Bibb's Emmy 'Snub': 'She Should Have Been Nominated' for 'White Lotus'
Jenna Bush Hager is defending her "bestie" Leslie Bibb.
On the Wednesday, July 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, had some strong opinions about Bibb not getting an Emmy nomination for The White Lotus.
After congratulating the nominees, Bush Hager called attention to one of the "snubs."
"Leslie Bibb, who was incredible in White Lotus. There was an article in one of the publications about the fact that she was snubbed, and I agree," she expressed. "I feel like she should have been nominated, because her work in that show was extraordinary...she's an incredible actor, and I have no doubt that later she'll be nominated."
Guest co-host Willie Geist pointed out that Bibb's costar Carrie Coon was nominated, while Michelle Monaghan was not.
"[Coon] was incredible and deserves it, but I don't know how you..." Geist started, before Bush Hager finished his sentence, "break them up."
"How do you pick one out of that group?" Geist wondered.
"You don't. But they did," the mom-of-three quipped.
Jenna Bush Hager Copied Leslie Bibb's Hair
Bush Hager is a huge fan of Bibb's, to the point where she chopped her hair on live television last month to match the actress' signature blonde bob. The White Lotus star joined TODAY With Jenna & Friends as a co-host on Monday, June 16, to cheer on her friend.
"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" Bibb, 51, exclaimed.
"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Bush Hager said cautiously while celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton prepared to snip away. "Oh my gosh, [people outside are] telling me not to do it!"
"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," Bibb reassured her.
On June 17, the TV star returned for Bush Hager's big reveal in the morning. The talk show host admitted she felt "strange" copying her, as if she were in the movie Single White Female.
"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb said. She bestowed her with a bag of M&Ms from the White Lotus set in Thailand as a gift for her bravery.
Bush Hager revealed her kids were not too pleased with the haircut and yelled at her for going through with it. However, Bibb encouraged her to pay no mind.
"Your children are monsters," she asserted.
Meanwhile, Bush Hager's husband, Henry Chase Hager, thought her new look was "hot."