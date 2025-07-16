Jenna Bush Hager Gets Flustered Over Leslie Bibb's Emmy 'Snub': 'She Should Have Been Nominated' for 'White Lotus'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager expressed frustration over Leslie Bibb not receiving an Emmy nomination for 'The White Lotus.'

On the Wednesday, July 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, had some strong opinions about Bibb not getting an Emmy nomination for The White Lotus .

After congratulating the nominees, Bush Hager called attention to one of the "snubs."

"Leslie Bibb, who was incredible in White Lotus. There was an article in one of the publications about the fact that she was snubbed, and I agree," she expressed. "I feel like she should have been nominated, because her work in that show was extraordinary...she's an incredible actor, and I have no doubt that later she'll be nominated."