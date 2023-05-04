OK Magazine
TV Star Willie Geist Shares 'The Morning Show' is Not an 'Accurate Depiction of Morning Television': 'It's Just Fun'

willie geist
By:

May 4 2023

Morning Joe cohost Willie Geist loves The Morning Show!

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the TV celebrity gushed over the Apple TV+ series as he compared the depiction to his own life.

willie geist
"I resisted it for a while, and then I watched it," Geist said of the program. "It's just a great show."

The Morning Show, which first released in 2019, follows fictional hosts of a news show and their colleagues, all played by big stars including Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Steve Carrell.

"It's not an accurate depiction of morning television," Geist added, juxtaposing his career to the TV series. "But that's beside the point. It's just fun."

The 48-year-old then tried to convince Cohen to give the drama a try.

willie geist
"Season one was laughable," Cohen said.

"You gotta stay with it," Geist responded, adding, "I was told to stay with it and that was good advice."

Geist also detailed the real schedule of a morning show anchor, describing how he wakes up at around 4:30 a.m. for Morning Joe’s 6 a.m. airtime.

MORE ON:
morning joe

"Out the door at 5:18," the father-of-two continued. "At 30 Rock at 5:30."

In addition to Morning Joe and Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the NBC star often fills in on Today as needed. When Today cohost Al Roker suffered a health scare in January, Geist gushed over his love for the NBC community.

willie geist
"Al means so much to all of us," Geist explained. "I could get emotional but I won't, maybe I will. He's so much more than our role model as a professional. He's been my role model as a dad, as a husband, how to handle this thing as I step into the Today show, this role, what does it mean? He grounds us all."

Geist, who has been with NBC since 1997, has also hosted NBC's Olympic coverage, Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. In addition, the successful journalist shares two children, Lucie and George, with his wife Christina Sharkey, who he married in 2003.

