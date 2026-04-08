Is Jenna Bush Hager Going Hollywood? Craig Melvin Slips Up as He Accidentally Exposes 'Today' Costar's Major Career Move
April 8 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Craig Melvin accidentally revealed Jenna Bush Hager's shocking career move.
During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Today, the host let it slip that his colleague will be making a cameo in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 film, set to be released on May 1.
“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin asked. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”
Bush Hager's mouth was agape after her costar dropped the major news.
“I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but...” Bush Hager said.
Savannah Guthrie quipped, "This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!"
Melvin insisted he thought it was already "common knowledge," to which Al Roker joked, "It is now!"
“Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH,” Melvin apologized.
Guthrie teased her costar, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?”
Jenna Bush Hager Is Producing Her First Scripted Series
Bush Hager's cameo in the film comes after another announcement she made earlier this year about producing an upcoming NBC mystery drama called Protection. Her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, celebrated her friend's role as a "Hollywood producer" on the January 14 episode of TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle.
“Who knew I would ever do something like this, ladies and gentlemen?" Bush Hager expressed. "We have been working on this for a while, but we are working on a show called Protection along with Josh Safran and my colleague Ben Spector."
Bush Hager, whose father is former president George W. Bush, revealed some of the series is based on her own experience with White House security.
"It’s about different levels of law enforcement. Some based on Secret Service. So, y’all know I know about that," she explained. "It’s a mystery! And I joined all the pitches because every time, to watch these sometimes jaded executives — not all of you, not all of you — faces drop with the twist. The twist is so good."
- Jenna Bush Hager Imagines What It Would Be Like Filming Intimacy Scenes in Revealing Chat
- Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 'Gorgeous' Sydney Sweeney's Chest After Dropping Jaws in Sheer Gown at L.A. Event
- 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and More Reunite for Highly Anticipated Sequel
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Will Jenna Bush Hager's New Producing Gig Begin?
At the time, she said the show was planning to start shooting in the spring and encouraged fans to "cross [their] fingers."
"I'm so excited," the media personality gushed.
What Is 'Protection' About?
The official synopsis for Protection reads, "When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code."