or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Is Jenna Bush Hager Going Hollywood? Craig Melvin Slips Up as He Accidentally Exposes 'Today' Costar's Major Career Move

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin.
Source: TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle/YouTube

On 'Today,' Craig Melvin accidentally revealed that Jenna Bush Hager will be making a cameo in the upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada 2' movie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Craig Melvin accidentally revealed Jenna Bush Hager's shocking career move.

During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Today, the host let it slip that his colleague will be making a cameo in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 film, set to be released on May 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Craig Melvin exposedJenna Bush Hager's major news by accident.
Source: TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle/YouTube

Craig Melvin exposed Jenna Bush Hager's major news by accident.

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin asked. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

Bush Hager's mouth was agape after her costar dropped the major news.

“I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but...” Bush Hager said.

Savannah Guthrie quipped, "This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!"

Melvin insisted he thought it was already "common knowledge," to which Al Roker joked, "It is now!"

“Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH,” Melvin apologized.

Guthrie teased her costar, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Is Producing Her First Scripted Series

Image of Savannah Guthrie teased Craig Melvin about the slip-up.
Source: TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie teased Craig Melvin about the slip-up.

Bush Hager's cameo in the film comes after another announcement she made earlier this year about producing an upcoming NBC mystery drama called Protection. Her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, celebrated her friend's role as a "Hollywood producer" on the January 14 episode of TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle.

“Who knew I would ever do something like this, ladies and gentlemen?" Bush Hager expressed. "We have been working on this for a while, but we are working on a show called Protection along with Josh Safran and my colleague Ben Spector."

Bush Hager, whose father is former president George W. Bush, revealed some of the series is based on her own experience with White House security.

"It’s about different levels of law enforcement. Some based on Secret Service. So, y’all know I know about that," she explained. "It’s a mystery! And I joined all the pitches because every time, to watch these sometimes jaded executives — not all of you, not all of you — faces drop with the twist. The twist is so good."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Jenna Bush Hager's New Producing Gig Begin?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager will make a cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager will make a cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

At the time, she said the show was planning to start shooting in the spring and encouraged fans to "cross [their] fingers."

"I'm so excited," the media personality gushed.

What Is 'Protection' About?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is producing 'Protection.'
Source: TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is producing 'Protection.'

The official synopsis for Protection reads, "When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.