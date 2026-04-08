Is Jenna Bush Hager Going Hollywood? Craig Melvin Slips Up as He Accidentally Exposes 'Today' Costar's Major Career Move

On 'Today,' Craig Melvin accidentally revealed that Jenna Bush Hager will be making a cameo in the upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada 2' movie.

During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Today , the host let it slip that his colleague will be making a cameo in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 film, set to be released on May 1.

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin asked. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

Bush Hager's mouth was agape after her costar dropped the major news.

“I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but...” Bush Hager said.

Savannah Guthrie quipped, "This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!"

Melvin insisted he thought it was already "common knowledge," to which Al Roker joked, "It is now!"

“Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH,” Melvin apologized.

Guthrie teased her costar, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?”