Jenna Bush Hager Worried She’d Be 'Triggered' Watching 'Paradise' Because of Her History With the Secret Service: 'Hit a Little Close to Home'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager still thinks about her days with the Secret Service. During the Monday, March 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, admitted she worried she’d be “triggered” watching Paradise since there are several characters who are Secret Service agents. Bush Hager — who was closely monitored by Secret Service while her father, George W. Bush was president from 2001 to 2009 — said she had a difficult time bringing herself to screen the Hulu series because of the similarities to her own history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager avoided watching 'Paradise.'

“The men on the show recommended this to Savannah [Guthrie] and me. They were like, ‘You’ve got to watch this.’ Some of it hit a little close to home for me,” she said. “I had Secret Service, so I was a little bit like, ‘Is this going to be triggering?’"

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager 'Never Hooked Up' With Secret Service

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager's father George W. Bush was previously the president.

This is not the first time Bush Hager has dished about her experience with the Secret Service. On the Wednesday, March 11, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed the upcoming show she’s producing for NBC, Protection, is inspired by her past. "It’s based off of protective units, but some of my experience with Secret Service, who, now that I’m a full-grown adult, realize they sacrificed a lot to hang out with my family and me," she explained. "I think it’s a tribute to them, but it’s a mystery and it’s fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager seemed to be scarred by her experience with Secret Service.

Bush Hager also dished that she “never hooked up with [her] Secret Service man.” "I should've done it!" she exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Crashed Into a Secret Service Car

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager's new producing project is inspired by her Secret Service experience.

During the Thursday, February 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the mom-of-three admitted her husband, Henry Hager, crashed into a Secret Service car on one of their early dates. “One time, Henry picked me up for a third date, and I had Secret Service men. He was out of gas…and he was driving up to a gas station in his old Bronco and was like, ‘Oh no, I’m out of gas,’” she recalled. “He’s like, ‘I think I can make it.’ He put it in neutral, and he was driving up, and then all of a sudden, it was like, [pow, pow]. And the Secret Service was right behind us.” Jenna insisted, “I didn’t hit them. I wasn’t driving. I mean, luckily, there was no damage done, but he was embarrassed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager had people 'following' her when her dad was the president.