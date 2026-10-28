Jenna Bush Hager, Halle Berry and More Celebs Love Eight Sleep — Here's Why
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager, Halle Berry and Mel B are among the celebrities who have discovered a new way to get a better night's rest.
Alongside Rita Ora and Molly Sims, the stars have praised Eight Sleep's temperature-regulating mattress technology for helping them stay comfortable overnight, whether they're navigating perimenopause or sharing a bed with someone who prefers a different temperature.
Jenna Bush Hager Says Eight Sleep Changed Her Life
During a conversation on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Hager revealed that a recommendation from by dria introduced her to the sleep technology.
"It's called Eight Sleep. It's this mattress topper that cools and heats based on your body temperature," she explained.
The television personality said the system has been particularly helpful during perimenopause.
"For a perimenopausal lady over here, it has changed my sleep entirely," she declared.
Halle Berry and Mel B Praise the Technology During Menopause
Berry has also discussed how the product helped her navigate sleep disruptions associated with menopause.
"Sleep deprivation is legit a form of torture," the Oscar winner said during an interview.
After trying the system, Berry reported a noticeable improvement.
"At least now I get seven hours of sleep," she revealed.
Mel B, meanwhile, said the Eight Sleep Pod helped accommodate her different sleeping preferences from husband Rory McPhee.
"We do have the Eight Pod because I like a freezing bedroom and I was getting hot sweats at night," the Spice Girls singer said.
"My side of the bed is really cold. The mattress controls the temperature and it wakes you up gently. It's genius," she added.
Rita Ora and Molly Sims Are Also Fans of Eight Sleep
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ora described the system as "probably the most unbelievable gadget I've ever tried" during an interview.
The singer, who received it as a Christmas gift, praised its temperature regulation and sleep-tracking capabilities.
Sims also expressed enthusiasm for the product while discussing nighttime overheating.
"I found a great, great product invention. It's called the Eight Sleep Pod," she said.
"It is so good," the actress and model added.
What Is Eight Sleep?
Eight Sleep is a sleep technology company known for its Pod system, a temperature-regulating mattress cover designed to personalize the sleeping environment.
Unlike traditional mattress toppers, the Pod uses biometric monitoring and automatic temperature adjustments to help users maintain their preferred sleeping conditions throughout the night.
The system also features dual-zone temperature controls, allowing couples to independently heat or cool their respective sides of the bed.
Although Eight Sleep isn't a medical treatment for menopause or perimenopause, its cooling features have attracted attention from women experiencing nighttime overheating.
What's the Difference Between Eight Sleep Pod 5 and Pod 6?
Both the Pod 5 and the newer Pod 6 offer temperature regulation, sleep tracking and personalized overnight adjustments, but the latest model introduces several upgrades.
According to Eight Sleep, the Pod 6 features a smaller Hub design to fit beneath most bed frames, more powerful temperature regulation and additional biometric sensors.
The newer system provides temperature relief 20 percent faster than the Pod 5 and includes nine biometric sensors per side, compared with one per side on its predecessor.
Setup is also quicker, taking approximately five minutes for the Pod 6 versus 20 minutes for the Pod 5. The latest generation also introduces Solo sizes for individual sleepers.
Pricing differs, too. The Pod 5 originally started at $2,799, while the Pod 6 starts at $1,999, depending on size and configuration.
While the Pod 5 represents the previous generation, the Pod 6 is Eight Sleep's newer offering for customers looking to upgrade their nighttime routine.
And if Hager, Berry, Mel B, Ora and Sims are any indication, the appeal goes beyond having another high-tech gadget in the bedroom. From managing night sweats to finding a comfortable temperature for two, each star has found her own reason to embrace the technology.
For these celebrity fans, getting a good night's sleep has become a little less complicated and a lot more comfortable.