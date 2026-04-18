Wakey Wakey! Hottest Celebrities in Bed — Including Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner

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Ashley Graham

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram Ashley Graham often shares hot photos on her social media pages.

Ashley Graham made a bold statement in bed as she posed in her birthday suit in an August 2022 Instagram video. "Made in the image of God," she captioned the post.

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Camila Cabello

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram Camila Cabello wrote a heartfelt message in the caption.

In August 2024, Camila Cabello captured a photo of herself relaxing on a bed in a softly lit room. The "Havana" hitmaker included a heartfelt caption informing her fans she was "going thru it lately." "feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me," she wrote. "and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me. but it's hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup." Cabello added, "if I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that's probably why so brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart. you know i'll be back from my trips to h--- hotter funnier and smarter ;))) field notes : 27 is messy, gilded."

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Cindy Crawford

Source: @cindycrawford/Instagram Cindy Crawford turned 60 in February.

Some things never change 📖♥️🛌," Cindy Crawford shared in February 2025 after celebrating her 59th birthday. In the first snap, she exuded glamour while sitting upright in a bed. She flashed a bright smile as she held a vintage phone handset and draped a white comforter for coverage. The carousel also included a chic in-bed photo from years earlier.

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Emily Ratajkowski

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski fills her Instagram with hot snaps.

Bare-skinned beauty Emily Ratajkowski, who always sets pulses racing with her sultry snaps, flaunted her front assets along with her "divorce rings" in March 2024.

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Halle Berry

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry ditched her clothes for a sultry bed snap

In an eye-popping bedside moment, Halle Berry perched at the edge of the bed, holding a cup of coffee and using a comforter to maintain her modesty. "I'm not addicted to coffee. We're just in a committed relationship !" she quipped.

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Hannah Palmer

Source: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram Hannah Palmer previously sparked dating rumors with Sacha Baron Cohen.

OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer, who was previously linked to Sacha Baron Cohen, looked ethereal in a bikini shot she captured during a St. Tropez getaway. Her curvy silhouette nearly spilled out of her barely-there bikini top, offering fans a full view of her assets.

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Jennie Kim

Source: @jennierubyjane/Instagram Jennie Kim is a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

No one captures the spotlight quite like BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim. The "Like Jennie" hitmaker showed off her figure in a black crop top and yellow high-waisted gingham-patterned pants in the cozy bed shots. The photoset also featured her dogs, Kuma and Kai.

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Karol G

Source: @karolg/Instagram Karol G has several celebrity pets.

Serving looks from bed, Karol G flaunted her natural beauty in a bedroom snapshot to mark her birthday. "Agradecida con Dios por un año más de vida … por mi familia, por mis amigos y por todos ustedes 🎂🧡✨ Hoy me despertaron así … HAPPY BDAY BICHOTA!!!!!!!" the caption read.

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Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner teased fans with topless bedroom photos in 2019.

Kylie Jenner has always been in a league of her own. In the steamy bedroom snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought the heat in bed as she posed underneath a white comforter. She let her long dark locks elevate the sultry vibe, cementing her status as one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's most glamorous figures. "Bbygirl," she captioned the upload.

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Rita Ora

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora made headlines at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026.

Rita Ora was a bedroom beauty in a black two-piece loungewear set that emphasized her chiseled abs.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently graced the cover of 'Vogue Australia.'

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Sami Sheen

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen has been open about the plastic surgery procedures she has had done.