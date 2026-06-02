'Grateful' Mel B Dishes on 'Coming Home' to 'America's Got Talent' After Six-Season Break: 'I Feel Happier Than I've Ever Been'

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Mel B, a.k.a. Melanie Brown, is exactly where she's supposed to be. "I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel safe, I feel loved, I feel surrounded by smart people who actually care about me," the singer, 51, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the new season of America's Got Talent, which premieres on Tuesday, June 2.

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Source: Trae Patton/NBC Mel B is back for the newest season of 'AGT.'

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"I am grateful. Very, very, very grateful. I’m a working-class girl from Leeds who had a dream to sing and dance and be a performer. My biggest dream as a kid was to be in the chorus of a musical. I never dreamt that I’d be in one of the biggest girl bands in the world, a Spice Girl, that I would perform in the West End and on Broadway, that I would meet kings, queens and presidents, and that I would be honored by the late British Queen with an MBE for the work I have done with survivors of d------ a----," the star, who got married to Rory McPhee in 2025, adds.

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Source: Trae Patton/NBC The foursome are close.

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After a six-season break, the Spice Girl member is ready to be behind the desk again. "Genuinely, it feels like I’ve come home! And the thing is, it’s not just being back with the judges and getting to know Sofía [Vergara], who is completely hilarious – it’s actually being back with all the producers, the director, the technicians, runners, glam teams, and security guys who are the backbone of the show and who are just incredible people. I really want them to know how much I appreciate them, so sometimes I’ll bring in homemade super healthy (no sugar or wheat) banana muffins or chilli jams. They always go down well, but they are always only for the team!" she says. "It was like getting back on a beautiful, favorite bike. I felt I’d never been away. AGT was so special to me – particularly when I was going through the worst times in my marriage. AGT was my sanctuary. I never used to want to leave because I didn’t really want to go back home. So, it’s emotional for me as well as everything else. I love this show and everyone who works on it." "I missed the fun, the camaraderie, the production staff, and generally that excitement of doing one of the biggest TV shows in America. I walk into that studio, and I never know what is going to happen, who I am going to see, or what I am going to say. I really missed that. And of course, I missed my mates Simon [Cowell] and Howie [Mandel] – so good to be back."

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Source: Trae Patton/NBC Mel B said returning to 'AGT' feels like 'coming home.'

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Brown loves having her coworkers by her side, especially Cowell. "I will always be forever grateful to Simon in particular, who was a massive support to me during my very difficult marriage and divorce. And Sofía is just a blast. She really makes me laugh, and she is absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. We are all totally bonkers in our own ways, but that just makes it more fun," she says. "We just hang out during filming. We spend a lot of time together because the days are long – particularly during the auditions. We talk about everything from food to stand-up with Howie and anything. Howie, Sofía, and I share a dressing room area, and Simon – because he's the boss – has his own trailer, but I often like to go in there and have a nosey and a chat."

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The foursome also makes sure to discuss their furry friends. "Sofía has the cutest dog, Amore, who she brings to set a lot, and Simon has his dogs. I have my three Rotweilers and my chorkie (half Chihuahua half Yorkshire terrier) Cookie at home in Leeds who I miss terribly, so I love it when the dogs are around. My kids are regulars on the live shows, Howie’s family is often around, and Simon’s lady, Lauren Silverman, who is a friend of mine. It’s very much a family," she dishes.

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Source: Trae Patton/NBC The star gushed over her bond with her costars.

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According to the performer, this season is the "best yet because there are some twists and turns that no one will be expecting." "Apart from my incredible Golden Buzzer acts, I think I’ve seen one of the best dance acts on this show, and there is a comedian who made me belly laugh, an amazing parkour guy, and some mind-blowing mentalist acts," she shares. "Everyone thinks I would have a preference for singers, but that’s not necessarily true. I love a great comedian – comedy is one of my favorite genres – and I love a spectacular magician. I love anyone who can take my breath away — as long as they give it back," she quips.

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If you want to stand out, Brown urges anyone to think outside the box. "I think maybe most of all I tell contestants never to play things safe. Safe can be nice but you don’t want to be just nice — you want to be amazing, memorable, unique and unforgettable. Safe never quite cuts it with me," she says.

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Source: Trae Patton/NBC The show premieres on June 2.