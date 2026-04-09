Jenna Bush Hager Smirks as She Interrogates Sheinelle Jones About Her Dating History Nearly 1 Year After Husband Uche’s Death
April 9 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager may have made Sheinelle Jones uncomfortable by digging into her dating history.
During the Thursday, April 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, smirked as she asked her costar about a past boyfriend.
The hosts were discussing a recent Harper’s Bazaar headline titled “Is Merch the New Celebrity Love Language?” when Jones admitted she and her ex used to coordinate their outfits.
“In high school, we did dress alike,” the 47-year-old started.
“You and your high-school boyfriend? What was your high-school boyfriend’s name?” Bush Hager interrogated, then smiled at the camera lens.
“Nuh-uh,” Jones said, shaking her head and refusing to answer. She burst into laughter along with the producers in the studio.
“Where were y’all wearing these matching looks to?” Bush Hager continued to press her costar.
“Town East. The mall,” Jones replied. “I think we took a picture once. But again, it wasn't just us.”
Bush Hager inquired about whether the clothing had their names printed on it.
“It was from Structure,” Jones said. “Do you remember Structure, the mall? They were boys’ shirts, so I looked like a boy. I mean, not really, but it was boxy. It was like a TLC look…we wore that and Eastlands. Do you remember those brown shoes?”
“Y’all would wear the same shoes?” Bush Hager exclaimed, before Jones clarified it was just “the look.”
“Hmm, I’m going to do a little digging,” the 44-year-old concluded.
Sheinelle Jones Reflected on Husband Uche's Death
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Jones’ comments about her dating history come nearly a year after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died from brain cancer. In September 2025, she returned to Today after a nine-month hiatus. The host reflected on Ojeh’s cancer battle, which she called a “beautiful nightmare” that seemed “divine.”
"It felt bigger than us," she explained to Savannah Guthrie at the time. "But at the end of the day, when we shut the door and it was just us, that was always when we felt like we were at our best. And my 19-year-old self did it, and then my 47-year-old self was doing it again. We would just hold hands, and the nurses would come in, and they would call us the lovebirds. And we would just look at each other, say 'I love you,' and hold hands. But that’s what I mean by beautiful nightmare."
Jones continued, "I found beauty in the nightmare. And trust me, it is a nightmare to watch a 45-year-old do two triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer and his kids…to take a guy like that and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare.”
'Today' Show Anchors Mourn Death of Sheinelle Jones' Husband
In May 2025, Guthrie and her fellow anchors announced the sad news of Ojeh’s death.
"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," she expressed at the time. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."