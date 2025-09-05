BREAKING NEWS 'Today' Star Sheinelle Jones Wipes Away Tears in First Interview Since Husband Uche Ojeh's Tragic Death: 'It Was a Nightmare' Source: MEGA; NBC Sheinelle Jones lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, to brain cancer in May. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 5 2025, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

Sheinelle Jones showed raw emotion as she gave her first interview since the devastating death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, occurred in May. On Friday, September 5, Jones, 47, sat down for a candid interview with her Today costar Savannah Guthrie, 53, as she reflected on her difficult past year saying goodbye to her beloved partner — who was 45 when he died. "It's a beautiful nightmare," she said of Ojeh's passing, expressing gratitude for the leave of absence she took from work and the months she spent by her spouse's bedside amid his battle with brain cancer.

Sheinelle Jones Returns to 'Today' in Emotional Interview

Source: NBC Sheinelle Jones returned to the 'Today' show on September 5 — four months after her husband's passing.

Jones explained how she felt a bit of warmth in the "full-circle" aspect of lying with Ojeh in his hospital room in New York City decades after the lovebirds would sit and dream of their futures together in their college dorm rooms at Northwestern University in the 1990s. "I remember staring out the window, and I’m like, oh, my God, it’s like this crazy, full-circle moment. Here we are again, not talking, and it feels like a beautiful nightmare," said Jones — who met Ojeh when she was a freshman in college and he was a visiting high school senior.

Source: NBC Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh were married for 17 years before he died.

The television personality admitted Ojeh's cancer battle "felt scary" but also "felt divine." "It felt bigger than us," she confessed. "But at the end of the day, when we shut the door and it was just us, that was always when we felt like we were at our best. And my 19-year-old self did it, and then my 47-year-old self was doing it again. We would just hold hands, and the nurses would come in, and they would call us the lovebirds. And we would just look at each other, say 'I love you,' and hold hands. But that’s what I mean by beautiful nightmare."

Source: @sheinelle_o/Instagram Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh met at Northwestern University.

"I found beauty in the nightmare. And trust me, it is a nightmare to watch a 45-year-old do two triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer and his kids…to take a guy like that and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare," Jones continued. As OK! previously reported, Guthrie was the one to break news of Ojeh's passing during the Friday, May 23, broadcast of Today. "With profound sadness we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today cohost Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie announced while holding back tears.

Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh Dies at 45

Source: @sheinelle_o/Instagram Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh share three kids.