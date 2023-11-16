Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila, 10, Awarded a Debit Card After Convincing PowerPoint Presentation
Jenna Bush Hager raised some smart kiddos!
During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the talk show star opened up about a parenting decision she and her husband, Henry Hager, recently made.
The couple's 10-year-old daughter, Mila, begged her parents for a Greenlight card — a debit card catered to kids that can be monitored by adults, as well as track allowance, assign chores, set savings goals, donate to charity and more.
"We had said no. And we had said no. And we had said no," Jenna explained to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, noting the parents-of-three had stood their ground until Mila made an impressive business decision.
"And then she did a PowerPoint presentation," the 41-year-old said of the online slideshow Mila made all by herself.
The persuasive PowerPoint detailed "why she was responsible enough now, and what chores she would do, and how she wanted to learn how to save and how she wants to buy presents for her siblings at Christmas on her own," Jenna shared regarding her and Henry's other daughter, Poppy, 8, and son, Hal, 4.
"And at the end, Henry, who's a pretty conservative spender, said, 'OK, Mila. You've earned it,'" she added, concluding her sweet story.
Hoda, who hilariously has taken Mila's side against her mom in the past, expressed: "That's such a great life lesson."
"She did it on her own," Jenna mentioned, as she's previously discussed how much her eldest daughter loves putting together slideshow presentations.
Hoda proceeded to applaud Jenna and Henry's parenting efforts, pointing out Mila's positive behaviors "probably [occurred] because you said no."
- Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks, 3, Slammed For Not Being In A Car Seat: 'It's The Law For A Child Her Age'
- Jessa Duggar Claps Back At Troll For Suggesting Her Son Henry Shouldn’t Receive Multiple Gifts For His Birthday
- Farrah Abraham Hits Up The Pumpkin Patch In A Lime Green Wig Amid Backlash Over Sophia Cursing!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Imagine if you'd said, 'Well, OK, we'll see how you do with it.' But instead you said no, no, no," the 59-year-old said to her costar.
Jenna then went on a tangent about the word "no," as she recalled being told it a lot when she was a child.
"This generation is just like, 'OK, have a phone. All right. Get on social media,'" she continued. "Saying no is actually really important."
While the debit card Mila was given is meant to be for younger people, some social media users still didn't think Jenna and her husband should have given in.
"STILL NO. That's a child," one critic declared via X (formerly named Twitter).
Some fans supported Jenna's decision, with one writing in the comments section of the clip on YouTube: "Honestly, with how this economy is it's important to teach the rising generation about money. That way when they start to look at options post-high school the reality of adulthood won't smack them so hard in the face."