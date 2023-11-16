Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila, 10, Awarded a Debit Card After Convincing PowerPoint Presentation

The couple's 10-year-old daughter, Mila, begged her parents for a Greenlight card — a debit card catered to kids that can be monitored by adults, as well as track allowance, assign chores, set savings goals, donate to charity and more.

"We had said no. And we had said no. And we had said no," Jenna explained to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, noting the parents-of-three had stood their ground until Mila made an impressive business decision.