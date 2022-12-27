Jenna Bush Hager Poses With Her Family For Christmas Photo After Daughter Spills Her Secrets On TV
A very Bush-Hager Christmas!
Today show icon and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a Lone Star state holiday this year! On Sunday, December 25, the mom-of-three took to social media with a series of adorable photos depicting her and her husband, Henry Hager, as well as their three children, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, getting festive in Texas for the December holiday.
“Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas,” Hager wrote alongside the sweet family snaps shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. “So happy to be with our dearest loves,” she continued, adding a string of Christmas-themed emojis.
The family’s adorable holiday photos come days after Mila, Hager’s oldest daughter, got a bit too candid about her mother’s behind-the-scenes antics. During a recent Today appearance on the Tuesday, December 20 installment, Mila shared that her famous mom apparently "never wears underwear” — even while hosting the NBC morning program.
"She is not wearing it right now!” Mila explained to her mom's colleague, Today co-host Hoda Kotb, as well as the program’s vast viewership, adding that she even “saw her change!"
But beyond exposing her mom’s choice of undergarments — or lack thereof — it seems Hager’s daughter wasn’t done with her shocking exposé, detailing one of the Today host’s embarrassing at-home moments as well.
"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila elaborated during her daytime TV appearance, noting Hager needed to "change pajamas" following the alleged accident.
While Kotb was evidently amused with Mila’s detailed description of Hager’s several embarrassing at-home moments, it seems the former first daughter was less than thrilled about her daughter’s brutal honesty.
“I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out,” she quipped, “but no more.”
“OK, goodbye!” Mila said before concluding her enlightening interview. “Goodbye, I love you!"