Jenna Bush Hager Poses With Her Family For Christmas Photo After Daughter Spills Her Secrets On TV

"She is not wearing it right now!” Mila explained to her mom's colleague, Today co-host Hoda Kotb, as well as the program’s vast viewership, adding that she even “saw her change!"

But beyond exposing her mom’s choice of undergarments — or lack thereof — it seems Hager’s daughter wasn’t done with her shocking exposé, detailing one of the Today host’s embarrassing at-home moments as well.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila elaborated during her daytime TV appearance, noting Hager needed to "change pajamas" following the alleged accident.