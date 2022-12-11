Too Sweet! Jenna Bush Hager's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

From going live every morning on the hit morning show to writing another one of her successful children's books while raising three children, the former first daughter's goal has always been to enjoy the ride.

"I hope I can have fun even when I'm exhausted and ready to go to bed and have asked them to brush their teeth for the one-hundredth time," Bush Hager said in a recent interview about balancing it all. "I just want to try to love those moments because that is it, that's all we got. I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."