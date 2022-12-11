Too Sweet! Jenna Bush Hager's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
Jenna Bush Hager's kids are growing up!
The Today anchor and mother-of-three, who shares Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, with husband Henry Chase Hager, may be a busy parent, but she always manages to spend quality time with her adorable brood.
From going live every morning on the hit morning show to writing another one of her successful children's books while raising three children, the former first daughter's goal has always been to enjoy the ride.
"I hope I can have fun even when I'm exhausted and ready to go to bed and have asked them to brush their teeth for the one-hundredth time," Bush Hager said in a recent interview about balancing it all. "I just want to try to love those moments because that is it, that's all we got. I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."
Scroll through the gallery to see Bush Hager's cutest moments with her kids.
Time with grandma! The news anchor, her hubby and their girls spent quality time with Laura Bush at the White House. "A magical night we will never forget! ✨✨✨💫💫💫," Bush Hager penned beside the loving snap.
"Happiest birthday to the sparkliest, fire-cracker, fierce and feisty six-year-old," Bush Hager lovingly wrote to her second child while sharing a photo of them on a boat. "You came into this world with a roar and have added an effervescence to our family ever since. We love you so our Poppy Lou."
Bush Hager's adorable trio was all smiles in their Halloween costumes. "Happiest Halloween! 2021 was a sweet one. ❤️," the proud mama gushed.
The presidential offspring gave her eldest daughter a big hug while enjoying some fun in the sun. "Photo dump: LOVING summer so very much," she wrote alongside the pic.
"Halloween dress rehearsal! A fairy, a deer and an astronaut-queen walk into a bar...(or more like a socially distanced-outdoor—at-home dance party!) 2020 Halloween," Bush Hager captioned an adorable snap of her brood during the fun-filled holiday.