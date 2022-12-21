Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Exposes Time Mom 'Peed Her Pants' & Confirms 'Today' Star 'Never Wears Underwear'

Not only did Mila confirm her mother "never wears underwear," but she embarrassingly outed the time Bush Hager, 41, had an accident outside of the bathroom.

"She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" the eldest child of the television personality and her husband, Henry, exclaimed.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" the little girl — who had her hair styled in tight curls to match her mama — additionally revealed.