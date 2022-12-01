'Today' Cohost Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Didn't Wear Underwear At Meeting With King Charles III
Going commando! Jenna Bush Hager addressed the awkward subject of her choice in undergarments — or rather, her choice not to wear them — on the Tuesday, November 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
She appeared on the hit talk show alongside her Today with Hoda and Jenna cohost, Hoda Kotb, as they discussed the recent bombshell confession that she rarely wears underwear.
"I'm sure my parents were not thrilled," Bush Hager, 41, who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, joked of the odd revelation, later claiming that nobody would have known if Kotb hadn't spilled the beans on her secret. "People think I shared that with the world."
"But she doesn't have any panty lines and all those things that you need to worry about!" Kotb, 58, playfully argued back.
However, despite the teasing back-and-forth, Bush Hager defended her bold fashion choice, explaining going commando created "a more pretty silhouette" in form-fitting dresses. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"
She even admitted that she wasn't wearing any "undies" earlier this year when she met with King Charles III shortly before Queen Elizabeth II passed away. "It was a beautiful tight dress," she added. "It would have shown."
This is far from the first time the topic has been brought up on television. As OK! previously reported, Kotb and fellow cohost Savannah Guthrie called Bush Hager's clothing habit "gross" in a recent episode.
"First of all, I take the panty lines, OK?" Kotb complained. "I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?"
"You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back," Guthrie added, poking fun at the former first daughter. "Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!"