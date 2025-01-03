or
Jenna Bush Hager Makes Saucy Comment About Why Hoda Kotb Shouldn't Wear Spanx If She Goes on a Date With Kevin Costner

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager with Hoda Kotb and an image of Kevin Costner
Jenna Bush Hager thinks Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner would hit it off.

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hoda Kotb is ready to hit the dating scene!

On the Friday, January 3, episode of Today, the star and co-host Jenna Bush Hager discussed what "a good date outfit" would be the next time the single mother-of-two gets asked out.

jenna bush hager saucy comment hoda kotb spanx date kevin costner
Jenna Bush Hager told Hoda Kotb not to wear Spanx on a first date 'just in case.'

"If you're going out with Kevin — Kevin Costner — I know what you're going to want to do is go all fringe and cowboy," Hager, 43, quipped.

"I think you wear that cute blue top," she continued, to which Kotb, 60, replied, "I was just thinking that."

jenna bush hager saucy comment hoda kotb spanx date kevin costner
Last year, fans expressed their desire for Kotb to go out with actor Kevin Costner.

The women explained that the shirt shows a "little midriff," but Hager noted it's "not enough that your Spanx hang out. You want to keep that Spanx hidden."

"Actually, don't wear Spanx on a first date — just in case!" the mom-of-three declared.

Her comment made Kotb burst into laughter, to which Hager emphasized with a giggle, "It's true, take those Spanx off."

The idea of the Yellowstone alum, 69, and Kotb going out first popped up on a July episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"How do you feel about viewers ‘shipping’ you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month?" Andy Cohen asked the mom-of-two. "And have the two of you connected since?"

Kotb was confused at the question, to which the Bravo host replied, "The viewers want the two of you together.”

“I have never heard that, not one time,” she confessed. "...Well, if the viewers want it."

jenna bush hager saucy comment hoda kotb spanx date kevin costner
The co-hosts cracked up while discussing Kotb's perfect first date outfit.

On an episode of Today, Hager spilled of the scenario, "I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner.'"

Fans' request came after the dad-of-six appeared on Today, with many claiming he had visible chemistry with Kotb.

jenna bush hager saucy comment hoda kotb spanx date kevin costner
The actor and Christine Baumgartner married in 2004.

Kotb's last romance was with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The two announced their plans to co-parent their two daughters despite the split in January 2022.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," she explained at the time.

Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner split in 2023, and he then had a rumored fling with musician Jewel — though that romance was never confirmed.

