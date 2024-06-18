Kevin Costner Sets the Record Straight About His Rumored Romance With 'Special' and 'Beautiful' Jewel: 'I Like the Idea'
Kevin Costner is setting the record straight about his rumored romance with Jewel.
After the two hung out on Richard Branson's private island Necker Island in 2023, the two sparked dating rumors, however, the Yellowstone alum, who split from Christine Baumgartner in May 2023, admitted he's still single.
"No, no, no, but ... I know, that's what they are. I like the idea of that," he said of the hearsay while on The Howard Stern Show. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out — ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that is what we have. She's special. She's beautiful enough to go out with. We were down at Branson's island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation, and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and I finally did. I am divorced, all of a sudden, I am a single father and he's been asking me for years to go down there."
The actor, 69, explained how the two wound up talking in the first place.
"I got on a plane with nine people — Jewel was one of them, Emma Watson was on there, and seven people other people who weren't celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there and then we fly back. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. I went down on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane with her. I was on with nine people and I don't want the press to ruin this for us. I've had conversations with her, and she's so smart and she's been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship," he revealed.
- Kevin Costner Admits He's Been 'Bruised' Following Messy Split From Christine Baumgartner
- Kevin Costner Admits He'd 'Love' to Return to 'Yellowstone' If It's 'Under the Right Circumstances'
- Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Nasty Legal Battle With Ex Christine Baumgartner Is Over: 'Feels Like a New Era for Him'
Though it might be disappointing for some to hear, Costner admitted the two have chemistry — but nothing more has happened between them yet.
"We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough — it just has never happened for us. But she's everything you might think. It just hasn't happened. I have to explain to my kids. They're like, 'Where is she?' That's the truth. You can't stop that. It's whatever, but she's special. I would like that. I love women; there's something about them," he said about the singer, 50.
As OK! previously reported, an insider shared how the two connected so quickly.
“They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun,” the source dished.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite going through a contentious divorce, Costner didn't seem against finding someone new.
"He's warming up to the idea of dating again," another insider spilled. "He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice."