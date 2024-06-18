Kevin Costner Sets the Record Straight About His Rumored Romance With 'Special' and 'Beautiful' Jewel: 'I Like the Idea'

The actor, 69, explained how the two wound up talking in the first place.

"I got on a plane with nine people — Jewel was one of them, Emma Watson was on there, and seven people other people who weren't celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there and then we fly back. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. I went down on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane with her. I was on with nine people and I don't want the press to ruin this for us. I've had conversations with her, and she's so smart and she's been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship," he revealed.