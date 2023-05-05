Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Embarrassing Remarks Mom Made on the Night Before Her Wedding to Henry Hager
While Jenna Bush Hager's wedding day was one to remember, the night before was also quite unforgettable.
During the Thursday, May 4, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna shared the embarrassing moment she had with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and their mom, Laura Bush, on the night before her wedding day to Henry Hager.
"Do you kiss and tell?" Hoda Kotb, 58, asked the 41-year-old while discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance, where she spilled all about her sex life with her A-list exes, including Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.
"I try not to. But I’ve been married to one person for a long time, so I don’t kiss and tell about that relationship," Jenna replied.
When a photo from her wedding day was then shown on the screen, Jenna quipped: "Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y’all! Just kidding."
The mother-of-three then revealed what happened before she and the father of her children said "I Do" in May 2008.
"My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!’ And Barbara goes, ‘Eww gross, mom! This isn’t The Other Boleyn Girl!’" she told her co-host and viewers.
"I won’t even say what she said after that," Jenna added with a laugh.
This wasn't the first time Jenna has talked about her husband, revealing last year that Henry was once caught sneaking out of the White House after secretly spending the night while her father, George W. Bush, was president.
"Well, he was caught, that was the problem," she joked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, remembering the start of their relationship while she was in college.
Jenna hilariously noted that the Secret Service's top concern wasn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," since their job was to keep people from "coming in" the White House — not to make sure she wasn't "hooking up."
