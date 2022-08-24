Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Mock Jenna Bush Hager Over Wild Habit — See The NSFW Secret
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie shaded Jenna Bush Hager after revealing a very NFSW secret about her. The Today Show coanchors revealed that the political offspring "doesn’t wear underwear most days" when heading to work on the set of the NBC show.
“Most days. There’s no underwear," Guthrie quipped after Kotb dropped the bombshell in the interview from earlier this year before adding that Hager borrows her clothes and re-wears her Spanx.
However, the Sisters First author got her revenge on Kotb during a recent episode of the third hour of Today. "So everybody sees Hoda as this icon, we just call her one name like Madonna, Cher. She's smart, she's brilliant, she's so kind," Hager noted. "But one thing you may not know about Hoda is that she's a big sweater."
"Both of us love to sweat," she jokingly added. "We don't really mean to and actually it can be quite embarrassing."
As OK! previously reported, the subtle shading of each other may be deeper than a joking matter. According to insiders, Guthrie has allegedly been working with Hager to have the I've Loved You Since Forever author ousted from the morning show and replaced with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.
"Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna's father, President George W. Bush, who'd hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House," explained the source. "The three of them couldn't be tighter."
"Nicolle turned down Rachel Maddow's MSNBC primetime gig because she wanted to be at home for her young son," another insider rev ealed. "Today show hours and being surrounded by her best buddies make it a perfect landing sport for her!"
Rumors have swirled for months of an ongoing feud between Kotb and the Georgetown alum with a source dishing that the two "can't stand" each other, and Guthrie allegedly "thinks of herself as a real news person," while she views Kotb as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford,"
"Nicolle is the queen of MSNBC, and Today has a history of snagging stars from there," the insider explained of the possible change. "Remember both Craig Melbourne and Willie Geist hailed from the cable arm as well."
