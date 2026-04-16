Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Side With 'Incredible' Khloé Kardashian Amid Lamar Odom Feud: 'He Didn’t Give Her Her Flowers'

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones are Team Khloé Kardashian. During the Thursday, April 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the hosts reflected on how Lamar Odom underplayed how much the reality star gave up to tend to him post-overdose in 2015. Producers rolled a clip of Odom on Today from a few weeks prior, telling Bush Hager and Jones how Kardashian only saved his life “in some ways,” while “the Lord” did most of the work. Additionally, the NBA star alleged that his ex may have lied in stating that his father wanted to take him off life support.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones sided with Khloé Kardashian.

“I was knocked off and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” he said during the Monday, April 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. “You feel like that’s not the truth? Or you’d like to believe that’s not the truth?” Jenna, 44, asked, while Lamar insisted he “can’t see him ever, ever doing that.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Khloé Kardashian appeared in Lamar Odom's Netflix docuseries.

Watching the clip play back, Sheinelle recalled thinking to herself, “Oh, man. I don’t think he’s going to give her her due.” “He didn’t!” Jenna exclaimed. “I noticed it, but I just kind of thought I notice things, and they kind of fizzle,” the 47-year-old continued. “They did not fizzle. The internet exploded. They went wild because they thought it was a lack of appreciation for Khloé.” “First of all, when he was here, and when we watched this documentary, my takeaway is that Khloé Kardashian is a wonderful human being,” Jenna explained, then detailed how the Good American co-founder spent four months in the hospital with her ex, despite them being estranged at the time.

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Source: MEGA Lamar Odom recently spoke about his overdose in a Netflix docuseries.

Sheinelle added, “She came back and she agreed to do the documentary. Some people, they love hard. It was like, ‘I know we’ve had all these problems, but it’s been some time, and I’m still going to do this for you.’ So I think she feels like, ‘I did that, and now you smack me again’...in front of everybody. I am the eternal optimist, so I remember when we were talking about this, I said, ‘Maybe he’ll, I don’t know, give her her flowers.’ And he didn’t.”

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Jenna Bush Hager Addresses Khloé Kardashian Directly

Source: Hulu Khloé Kardashian tended to Lamar Odom after his overdose.

Jenna seemed frustrated with the situation before concluding with a message for Khloé. “Khloé, you’re incredible. Our big headlines are she’s an amazing woman, and when somebody shows you who they are, you’ve got to believe it, sadly,” the media personality expressed.

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Khloé Kardashian Fumes Over Lamar Odom's Documentary Press Tour

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian is not happy with how Lamar Odom handled interviews.