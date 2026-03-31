Khloé Kardashian 'Punched' Lamar Odom in the Face When She Found Him 'Smoking Crack' After Near-Fatal Overdose

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Khloé Kardashian lost patience with Lamar Odom after his near-fatal overdose. Though they were broken up at the time, the reality star, 41, tended to the NBA legend in 2015 after he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks — only for him to put himself at risk yet again.

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Source: Netflix/YouTube Lamar Odom overdosed in October 2015.

Odom was found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev., on October 13, 2015. Despite needing to learn how to walk again after the scare and suffering other setbacks, Kardashian found him smoking crack in May 2016 while still in rehabilitation. "Once you know the smell of crack... It's the most identifiable, disgusting smell, and there's nothing you can confuse it with," she expressed in the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. To explore her suspicions, she decided to "f------ be as stealth as possible" and "see what the f--- this guy's doing." "I remember slowly tiptoeing up the stairs," she recalled. "He was in his bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, smoking crack. And I just punched him in his face. 'I just put my life on hold to f------ take care of you. How did you get this? You don't have a f------ phone. You can't talk.'"

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Source: Netflix/YouTube Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian were married for seven years.

Kardashian eventually discovered that he got hold of a phone without her knowing. “He was better than I knew. He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him. I said, 'By Monday, you need out of this house. I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing, and I never want to speak to you again,’” explained the Good American co-founder, who finalized her divorce from Odom in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

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Khloé Kardashian Destroyed Lamar Odom's House When She Found Him Using Drugs

Source: Hulu Lamar Odom suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks from his overdose.

The exes reunited nine years later to talk about the drama, and when they linked up, Odom, 46, apologized for using drugs again as he recovered. "That s--- shouldn't have happened,” the athlete admitted. "I'm trying to think about, like, who the f--- — because if you know Lamar Odom just went through that, how would you even — why would you even give him coke? That's f----- up."

Khloé Kardashian 'Never Left the Hospital' After Lamar Odom's Overdose

Source: MEGA Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian finalized their divorce in December 2016.