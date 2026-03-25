Khloé Kardashian Dreamt Lamar Odom Died 1 Day Before His Real-Life Overdose: 'I Thought He Was Gone'

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Khloé Kardashian had an eerily accurate dream ahead of ex-husband Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose. On the Wednesday, March 25, episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, recalled dreaming about the NBA star passing away the evening before he was found unconscious in October 2015.

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian recalled a horrifying past dream.

“I remember my ex-husband had a major overdose where he basically died and then came back to life,” she explained. “The night before — we weren’t talking at the time, we were going through a divorce — and I had a dream the night before and it was that I went to his funeral. And I was at his funeral crying and I was like, ‘I just need to call him.’”

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian thought Lamar Odom was going to die.

Kardashian attempted to ring Odom on her way to a photoshoot at the time, but he “didn’t answer.” “I remember calling my mom [Kris Jenner] just to tell her about my dream, which I don’t do. But I just needed to get it out,” she recalled. Much to the Good American co-founder’s surprise, one of her sisters called to inform her “Lamar overdosed.” “They told me, the hospital said at one point, he passed away, it was my dream,” she dished.

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Lamar Odom had a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

After Kardashian visited Odom in the hospital, she was in denial. “When I found out about him, I didn’t remember my dream. I was so emotional and not thinking,” she said. “And my mom was like, ‘You called me this morning.’ She brought it up.” The star added, “I think that’s why I was so upset, because I thought he was gone.” Odom was comatose after suffering from 12 strokes, six heart attacks and kidney failure. He overdosed on drugs at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Crystal, Nev.

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian supported Lamar Odom in his recovery post-overdose.

At the time, Kardashian admitted that Odom’s drug addiction is what “prompted [their] divorce.” “I never wanted this to happen,” she said in a January 2016 interview. “Of course not. But I always feared this would happen.” Despite their marital struggles, the fashion mogul always protected the basketball legend. “One day I came in, and he was like, Googling ‘Lamar Odom overdose,'” she recalled. “He saw surveillance footage online. He was watching a video, and I, like, grabbed the iPad, and I said, ‘What the f--- are you doing? I’ve been trying to protect you, I don’t want this to hurt you.'”

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Source: MEGA Lamar Odom cheated on Khloé Kardashian.