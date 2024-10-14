12 People Who Could Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today': From Laura Jarrett to Sheinelle Jones and More

On September 26, Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave 'Today' to spend more time with her kids, Haley and Hope.

A Los Angeles Times report in June 2022 named her the highest-paid female podcaster on Spotify, standing second to Joe Rogan overall.

One of the candidates is "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper . She has become known for her podcast, especially due to her viral interviews with A-listers like Anna Delvey , Miley Cyrus , Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Today has not named the person who could replace Hoda Kotb after she announced her departure from the daily news show, but fans started suggesting personalities perfect for the gig.

After her stint on CNN Newsroom, Ana Cabrera expanded her network and began working as an anchor for MSNBC Reports in 2023. She said joining the TV channel "really fills the tank."

In addition, Cabrera has been open about her love for her current role and how growing up in a Mexican-American household helped her in her job.

"Representation matters, and growing up I can’t recall seeing a Latina in a major news anchor role," said Cabrera. "So I know that people are looking at me as a role model and specifically are connecting with me because I’m Latina and I look like them and they see some of their own stories."

She continued, "It reminds me to always be open to a lot of diversity within my own team and the guests that we put on the air. That allows us to understand more broadly what issues and stories are meaningful to viewers."