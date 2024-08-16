OK Magazine
Hoda Kotb Disgusted After Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Rubbed a Soft Pretzel on Her Body: 'Don't Do It'

Composite photo of Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

Hoda Kotb appeared horrified when Jenna Bush Hager rubbed a soft pretzel on her arm.

Aug. 16 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb wasn't a fan of Jenna Bush Hager’s latest antics!

On the Friday, August 16, episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the 60-year-old appeared horrified after her co-host bizarrely rubbed a soft pretzel on her arm.

hoda kotb disgusted co host jenna bush hager rubbed pretzel body
Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried out Auntie Anne's new pretzel-scented perfume on-air.

The incident occurred as the duo was testing out Auntie Anne's new perfume, which is supposed to resemble the scent of their products.

“It's kind of nice, like buttery bread!” the mother-of-two said as she sniffed a crew member's arm after the former first daughter applied the product. “I think this is a masculine smell!”

“Is it weird that I don't hate that?” Bush Hager confessed, as she joked, “Of course I like a carbohydrate!”

The 42-year-old then turned to Kotb — who recently traveled to cover the 2024 Olympics — and asked, “Is this what Paris smells like?”

hoda kotb disgusted co host jenna bush hager rubbed pretzel body
Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager joked consumers can 'go to your local food court' to smell like the new perfume.

Bush Hager then told viewers, “Or you can just go to your local food court, buy the pretzel and...” as she glided the doughy treat across her arm.

Kotb warned: “Don't do it!”

Kotb was visibly grossed out while the crew began to laugh at Bush Hager’s joke.

Kotb then quipped, “Who is this girl?”

hoda kotb disgusted co host jenna bush hager rubbed pretzel body
Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

Hoda Kobt told Jenna Bush Hager 'don't do it!' before she rubbed the pretzel on herself.

Bush Hager replied with a giggle, saying, “The best part is, you knew it was coming!” as Kotb responded, “I knew it!”

The mother-of-three cautioned viewers, “Don't do it.”

The TV pair then moved on to another niche product, which was a Chipotle-inspired lip stain.

This is important,” Kotb declared. “It's a a smudge-proof lip stain that fans can enjoy. It's called Chipotle On The Go. So you put it on and it turns green and then you peel and you reveal the real color.”

hoda kotb disgusted co host jenna bush hager rubbed pretzel body
Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

Hoda Kotb said the perfume smelled 'like buttery bread.'

Bush Hager jumped in, adding, “And the point is you can eat as many burritos [with the product on]" as Today contributor Donna Farizan came into view as the product tester.

“Do you need help?” Bush Hager queried as Farizan appeared to have difficulty taking the stain off.

“I don't think I was moisturized enough!” she stated, as Kotb suggested, “I think you left it on too long.”

Farizan confessed, “You are supposed to leave it on 30 to 60 seconds and I left it on for approximately 10 minutes!”

Source: OK!

Amidst the failed attempt, Bush Hager tried to make Farizan feel better by saying, “Do you want to try and eat a pretzel?”

Farizan then referenced Bush Hager’s shocking joke, noting, “Not the one you rubbed on you!”

