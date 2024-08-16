Hoda Kotb Disgusted After Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Rubbed a Soft Pretzel on Her Body: 'Don't Do It'
Hoda Kotb wasn't a fan of Jenna Bush Hager’s latest antics!
On the Friday, August 16, episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the 60-year-old appeared horrified after her co-host bizarrely rubbed a soft pretzel on her arm.
The incident occurred as the duo was testing out Auntie Anne's new perfume, which is supposed to resemble the scent of their products.
“It's kind of nice, like buttery bread!” the mother-of-two said as she sniffed a crew member's arm after the former first daughter applied the product. “I think this is a masculine smell!”
“Is it weird that I don't hate that?” Bush Hager confessed, as she joked, “Of course I like a carbohydrate!”
The 42-year-old then turned to Kotb — who recently traveled to cover the 2024 Olympics — and asked, “Is this what Paris smells like?”
Bush Hager then told viewers, “Or you can just go to your local food court, buy the pretzel and...” as she glided the doughy treat across her arm.
Kotb warned: “Don't do it!”
Kotb was visibly grossed out while the crew began to laugh at Bush Hager’s joke.
Kotb then quipped, “Who is this girl?”
Bush Hager replied with a giggle, saying, “The best part is, you knew it was coming!” as Kotb responded, “I knew it!”
The mother-of-three cautioned viewers, “Don't do it.”
The TV pair then moved on to another niche product, which was a Chipotle-inspired lip stain.
“This is important,” Kotb declared. “It's a a smudge-proof lip stain that fans can enjoy. It's called Chipotle On The Go. So you put it on and it turns green and then you peel and you reveal the real color.”
Bush Hager jumped in, adding, “And the point is you can eat as many burritos [with the product on]" as Today contributor Donna Farizan came into view as the product tester.
“Do you need help?” Bush Hager queried as Farizan appeared to have difficulty taking the stain off.
“I don't think I was moisturized enough!” she stated, as Kotb suggested, “I think you left it on too long.”
Farizan confessed, “You are supposed to leave it on 30 to 60 seconds and I left it on for approximately 10 minutes!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Amidst the failed attempt, Bush Hager tried to make Farizan feel better by saying, “Do you want to try and eat a pretzel?”
Farizan then referenced Bush Hager’s shocking joke, noting, “Not the one you rubbed on you!”