Meryl Streep's Glamorous Return as Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Unveiled!

Meryl Streep is back and in style as she reprises her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, captured in stunning new photos from the New York City set.

Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway shared a sneak peek of her costume as the ambitious Andy Sachs, reigniting excitement among fans of the original.

In a June report, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Patrick Brammall will replace Adrian Grenier as Andy's love interest in the sequel.