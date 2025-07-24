Meryl Streep's Glamorous Return as Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Unveiled!
Meryl Streep is back and in style as she reprises her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, captured in stunning new photos from the New York City set.
Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway shared a sneak peek of her costume as the ambitious Andy Sachs, reigniting excitement among fans of the original.
In a June report, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Patrick Brammall will replace Adrian Grenier as Andy's love interest in the sequel.
The photos released show the 77-year-old Streep again embodying the fierce editor of Runway magazine. With her signature icy hair, dark shades and a chic outfit featuring a taupe jacket and purple blouse, Streep proves that Miranda’s fashion sense remains unrivaled. She completed the look with a pair of heels that matched her stylish leather skirt.
Streep previously expressed her desire to maintain her iconic character's platinum-white hair during a 2021 oral history interview for the film's 15th anniversary. "Meryl told me she [wanted] to have white hair.… I said to Meryl, 'I can't convince [the producers]. They have in their mind that white hair is gray hair,'" costumer Patricia Field shared.
Director David Frankel added, "Meryl channeled Miranda in that meeting, and there was no conversation about the hair; they looked into Meryl's eyes and never said a word."
Just days ago, Hathaway offered a first look at herself in costume, sharing that her character, Andy, continues to navigate the challenging world of high fashion after her initial struggles in the 2006 original.
Alongside Streep and Hathaway, original stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Tracie Thoms will also return, and both Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are back to guide the sequel’s journey.
The plot details remain under wraps, but new cast additions, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, Pauline Chalamet and Kenneth Branagh, will add spice to the movie.
Frankel directed the original film, which garnered two Oscar nominations and grossed $327 million worldwide, cementing its place in cinematic history.
In the 2021 interview, McKenna reflected on the changing landscape of magazines since the original’s release, hinting at potential directions for the sequel, stating, "Magazines and publishing have changed so much. This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone's house every day so she could leaf through it... but I doubt it."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.