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Jenna Bush Hager Turned Down Working at 'Today' for Years Until Famous Grandparents Encouraged Her to 'Take the Meeting'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube/MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she turned down 'Today' for two years.

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May 21 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager almost didn’t have a job at Today.

During the Thursday, May 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, revealed her grandparents George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were the ones who pushed her to give it a chance.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager almost didn't become a 'Today' host.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager almost didn't become a 'Today' host.

“I love that we have these people in our lives who know us better than we know ourselves…” Jenna expressed. “When I got offered to work at The Today Show, I was a teacher, and I loved it. For years, I said ‘no’ to even taking a meeting. I was like, ‘No, no. I’m working. I really like my job. No, thank you.’”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager's grandparents played a key role in her securing her TV gig.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager's grandparents played a key role in her securing her TV gig.

The mom-of-three then acknowledged how difficult “teaching in marginalized areas” was and began to think about meeting with the person who reached out to her.

“I had the summer off, and I was by myself, with my grandparents, and I said, ‘The Today Show keeps calling and asking me to take the meeting,’” she recalled. “And my grandmother said, ‘You always take the meeting. I don’t know why you said no for two years, but you always take that meeting.’ I think hearing that from her, somebody who I admired so much, I was like, ‘What am I doing? Always take the meeting.’”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager watched 'Today' with her grandparents at home.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager watched 'Today' with her grandparents at home.

Jenna, George and Barbara then turned on the television program.

My grandpa goes, ‘Do you watch it?’ I go, ‘No. I go to school at 6:30 in the morning,’” she recounted. “He said, ‘Let’s watch it.’ And the three of us sat and watched it together.”

Jenna joined Today as a contributing correspondent in August 2009 and became a full-time co-host of the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb in April 2019. In January 2025, she ran her own show, TODAY With Jenna & Friends, before Sheinelle Jones became her permanent co-host in January 2026.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Thinking About Leaving 'Today'?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager previously hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' solo with rotating guest stars.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager previously hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' solo with rotating guest stars.

Jenna’s recent musings on her start at Today come after she teased potentially leaving the franchise.

In August 2025, she considered retiring and moving back to her hometown in Texas.

"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she said during the August 6, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interrupted.

"Well... linear television, baby!" she exclaimed. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

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