Jenna Bush Hager Turned Down Working at 'Today' for Years Until Famous Grandparents Encouraged Her to 'Take the Meeting'

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Jenna Bush Hager almost didn’t have a job at Today. During the Thursday, May 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, revealed her grandparents George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were the ones who pushed her to give it a chance.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager almost didn't become a 'Today' host.

“I love that we have these people in our lives who know us better than we know ourselves…” Jenna expressed. “When I got offered to work at The Today Show, I was a teacher, and I loved it. For years, I said ‘no’ to even taking a meeting. I was like, ‘No, no. I’m working. I really like my job. No, thank you.’”

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager's grandparents played a key role in her securing her TV gig.

The mom-of-three then acknowledged how difficult “teaching in marginalized areas” was and began to think about meeting with the person who reached out to her. “I had the summer off, and I was by myself, with my grandparents, and I said, ‘The Today Show keeps calling and asking me to take the meeting,’” she recalled. “And my grandmother said, ‘You always take the meeting. I don’t know why you said no for two years, but you always take that meeting.’ I think hearing that from her, somebody who I admired so much, I was like, ‘What am I doing? Always take the meeting.’”

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager watched 'Today' with her grandparents at home.

Jenna, George and Barbara then turned on the television program. “My grandpa goes, ‘Do you watch it?’ I go, ‘No. I go to school at 6:30 in the morning,’” she recounted. “He said, ‘Let’s watch it.’ And the three of us sat and watched it together.” Jenna joined Today as a contributing correspondent in August 2009 and became a full-time co-host of the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb in April 2019. In January 2025, she ran her own show, TODAY With Jenna & Friends, before Sheinelle Jones became her permanent co-host in January 2026.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager previously hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' solo with rotating guest stars.