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Jenna Bush Hager Unbothered by Her Kid’s Gross Beach Day Habit: 'You Have to Just Let It Go'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager exposed her kid's questionable habits.

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June 30 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager seemed unbothered after revealing on of her young children's gross habits.

Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed beach etiquette on the Tuesday, June 30, episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"The beach is one of those places where in my opinion, you kind of have to just let it go," she prefaced before revealing what she allows one of her children to do while at the beach.

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'Beaches Are Fair Game'

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Jenna Bush Hager,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager said beaches are 'fair game' before revealing an odd habit to Sheinelle Jones.

"Parks and beaches are fair game," she added. "A child of mine pees."

"In the water?" Jones asked. "Oh, you just don't tell anybody."

While many wouldn't admit it, peeing in the water is a gross beach habit that hundreds of beachgoers likely practice. But Bush Hager's child, whom she did not name, takes it a step further.

"No, not in the water," Bush Hager continued. "They go around and find like a rock to pee on."

Her confession received reactions of disgust from Jones and other producers in the room.

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'They're Not Puppies'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JennaBHager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager apologized for her kid's behavior but didn't seem bothered by it.

"Well, I'm sorry," Bush Hager fired back. "It's not me."

"No, go in the water," Jones responded. "They're not puppies."

Jones doubled down that peeing in the ocean water was totally acceptable, whereas peeing on the sand itself was not in line with even the most relaxed beach standards.

"I think if you see someone go and they sit for a second and they come back and get back in the chair, they just peed in the water," Jones assessed.

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Jenna Bush Hager,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Sheinelle Jones advised Jenna Bush Hager to have her children go pee in the water instead.

"I'd rather you send your kids out and the ocean is theirs," she told Bush Hager. "Don't do it on the [ground]."

But Bush Hager was unbothered by the weird habit, asking, "Even though they look so cute?"

"Well, when they're little, it's cute," Jones finally admitted.

Who Are Jenna Bush Hager's Kids?

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager has three young children with husband Henry Hager.

Bush Hager has three children whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. Their oldest daughter, Mila, was born in 2013, their middle child, Poppy, in 2015, and their youngest son, Hal, in 2019.

Bush Hager recently opened up on the show about another one of her kids' off-putting habits.

Hal, who is 6, has apparently taken to licking his mother to show affection.

"He likes to lick my forehead like a cat," she explained on a recent episode.

"I say, 'Please don't lick me. Please stop licking me.' But sometimes it doesn't work," she added. "He loves me, what can I say?"

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