Jenna Bush Hager Unbothered by Her Kid’s Gross Beach Day Habit: 'You Have to Just Let It Go'

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Jenna Bush Hager seemed unbothered after revealing on of her young children's gross habits. Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed beach etiquette on the Tuesday, June 30, episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. "The beach is one of those places where in my opinion, you kind of have to just let it go," she prefaced before revealing what she allows one of her children to do while at the beach.

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'Beaches Are Fair Game'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager said beaches are 'fair game' before revealing an odd habit to Sheinelle Jones.

"Parks and beaches are fair game," she added. "A child of mine pees." "In the water?" Jones asked. "Oh, you just don't tell anybody." While many wouldn't admit it, peeing in the water is a gross beach habit that hundreds of beachgoers likely practice. But Bush Hager's child, whom she did not name, takes it a step further. "No, not in the water," Bush Hager continued. "They go around and find like a rock to pee on." Her confession received reactions of disgust from Jones and other producers in the room.

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'They're Not Puppies'

Source: @JennaBHager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager apologized for her kid's behavior but didn't seem bothered by it.

"Well, I'm sorry," Bush Hager fired back. "It's not me." "No, go in the water," Jones responded. "They're not puppies." Jones doubled down that peeing in the ocean water was totally acceptable, whereas peeing on the sand itself was not in line with even the most relaxed beach standards. "I think if you see someone go and they sit for a second and they come back and get back in the chair, they just peed in the water," Jones assessed.

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Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones advised Jenna Bush Hager to have her children go pee in the water instead.

"I'd rather you send your kids out and the ocean is theirs," she told Bush Hager. "Don't do it on the [ground]." But Bush Hager was unbothered by the weird habit, asking, "Even though they look so cute?" "Well, when they're little, it's cute," Jones finally admitted.

Who Are Jenna Bush Hager's Kids?

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager has three young children with husband Henry Hager.