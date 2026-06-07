Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager Share How They 'Rallied Around Their Sister' Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom Nancy's Abduction
June 7 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie had the love and support from her fellow Today show hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager when her mom, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared earlier this year.
Sheinelle, 48, and Jenna, 44, opened up recently about how they are standing by Savannah's side amid the terrifying ordeal.
Nancy Guthrie Vanished on February 1
Nancy, 84, has been missing since February 1 after she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
“We’re going to rally around our sister,” Sheinelle told Page Six. “She rallied around me. We know how to do that here.”
When the NBC anchor's husband, Uche Ojeh, died in 2023 due to a glioblastoma, Savannah, 54, was there for her.
'We Love Her,' Jenna Bush Hager Said of Pal Savannah Guthrie
Jenna also spoke to the news outlet about holding Savannah's hand amid her mom's abduction, saying "her heart is broken and we love her.”
The news of Nancy's disappearance came two weeks after the premiere of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. While Nancy's case casted a a dark cloud over the show in the subsequent weeks, the two women still persevered.
“In any other matrix, it would’ve just been about us and the show,” Sheinelle explained to Page Six. “But we didn’t have time for that. I didn’t have time to worry about my hair or whether I was being funny. Real life was happening.”
- Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Admire 'Brave' Savannah Guthrie's 'Professionalism' as She Returns to 'Today' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
- Jenna Bush Hager Is Savannah Guthrie’s 'Rock' as the Search for Her Mom Nancy Persists: 'They Talk Constantly'
- Jenna Bush Hager Applauds 'Dearest Friend' Savannah Guthrie After Vulnerable Interview About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Love Our Girl'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It continues to bond us in ways we can’t even describe or make sense of,” she continued of her friendship with Jenna.
“Every day we were thinking about [Savannah],” Jenna chimed in. “How could we not talk about it? It was what was happening off camera.”
The former Southern Living editor also noted how she's "not going to act like things are OK if they’re not."
Savannah Guthrie Came Back to 'Today' on April 6
"We’re bringing ourselves to the audience. It was a really hard time because we adore her so much, and it still is," Jenna added.
After her mom initially went missing, Savannah paused hosting Today and stepped back from her broadcasting duties for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.
She eventually came back to the morning show on April 6, sitting back in her seat alongside cohost Craig Melvin. Savannah was emotional during her return, and thanked fans for their love over the last few months.
"Some beautiful signs out there. I’m excited to see them, give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much," she confessed on air at the time. "I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it and we feel your prayers. So thank you so much."