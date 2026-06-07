Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager Share How They 'Rallied Around Their Sister' Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom Nancy's Abduction

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Savannah Guthrie had the love and support from her fellow Today show hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager when her mom, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared earlier this year. Sheinelle, 48, and Jenna, 44, opened up recently about how they are standing by Savannah's side amid the terrifying ordeal.

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Nancy Guthrie Vanished on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31.

Nancy, 84, has been missing since February 1 after she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home. “We’re going to rally around our sister,” Sheinelle told Page Six. “She rallied around me. We know how to do that here.” When the NBC anchor's husband, Uche Ojeh, died in 2023 due to a glioblastoma, Savannah, 54, was there for her.

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'We Love Her,' Jenna Bush Hager Said of Pal Savannah Guthrie

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE 'Today with Jenna & Sheinelle' premiered on January 12.

Jenna also spoke to the news outlet about holding Savannah's hand amid her mom's abduction, saying "her heart is broken and we love her.” The news of Nancy's disappearance came two weeks after the premiere of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. While Nancy's case casted a a dark cloud over the show in the subsequent weeks, the two women still persevered. “In any other matrix, it would’ve just been about us and the show,” Sheinelle explained to Page Six. “But we didn’t have time for that. I didn’t have time to worry about my hair or whether I was being funny. Real life was happening.”

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Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

“It continues to bond us in ways we can’t even describe or make sense of,” she continued of her friendship with Jenna. “Every day we were thinking about [Savannah],” Jenna chimed in. “How could we not talk about it? It was what was happening off camera.” The former Southern Living editor also noted how she's "not going to act like things are OK if they’re not."

Savannah Guthrie Came Back to 'Today' on April 6

Source: TODAY /YOUTUBE Savannah Guthrie came back to hosting the 'Today' show on April 6.