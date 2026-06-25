Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Grandma Barbara Bush Sending Her Dad George W. Bush a Seething Letter About TV Star's 'Unbecoming' Sportsmanship

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'I Like to Heckle'

View this post on Instagram Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager revealed the hilarious story on 'Jenna & Sheinelle.'

"I was doing the worm and yelling, ‘Not today,'" Jenna remembered her celebratory performance during the match. "My dad thought it was very funny and he’d be like, ‘That’s my girl!'" Jenna confessed she had "multiple" children at the time, meaning she would have been a grown, married adult performing her hilarious taunts. "Oh! I thought this was like high school," Jenna's co-host Sheinelle Jones said. "I like to heckle," Jenna admitted smugly in response.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager recalled "doing the worm" and taunting her opponent.

Although her late grandparents were only watching Jenna's behavior and not on the receiving end of it, her heckling did not go over well with the former president and his wife. "My grandfather really believed in sportsmanship," Jenna explained. "Like being really kind and humble and all those things. And I think my sort of behavior rubbed my grandmother the wrong way." Barbara wrote a letter, scolding the anchor for her unsportsmanlike conduct. "I got back from summer vacation and I'm like getting the kids ready for school... and she wrote me a letter," Jenna said. "And the best part is it was addressed to me and my dad."

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Source: MEGA Barbara Bush instructed Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush to throw the letter away.

Barbara reprimanded both Jenna and George W. for their tennis match escapades in the scathing correspondence. "And she was like 'That behavior on the tennis court was not becoming,'" Jenna remembered. "'And George, you shouldn't have cheered her on either.'" Barbara ended the note with a "P.S." instructing her granddaughter and son to throw the letter away and "don't tell anybody about it."

George W. Bush's Response

Source: MEGA George W. Bush brushed off his mother's letter to Jenna Bush Hager.