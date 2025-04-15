Jenna Bush Hager Admits to Scheduling S-- With Husband Henry: 'You Kind of Have To'
Jenna Bush Hager bared that planning intimacy with her husband, Henry Hager, has become an essential part of the couple’s busy lives. During a candid chat on Today’s fourth hour with guest co-host Olivia Munn, the mom-of-three didn’t hold back about the realities of parenthood and romance.
The conversation kicked off with a light-hearted clip featuring Maury Povich, who playfully revealed his own Sunday traditions with wife Connie Chung. "I feel s--- on Sundays," the 86-year-old said during a recent episode of his "On Par with Maury Povich" podcast.
"It’s always been. Everybody says, 'Can we play golf on Sunday? Nope. Sunday is with Connie,'" he dished out while bantering with his beloved.
"They hinted that Sundays for them really aren't for rest," the 44-year-old actress chimed in after watching the segment with Jenna.
"They’ve been married 40 years, and they’re still romantic and cute," Munn added with admiration.
Jenna, 43, couldn’t agree more. "I didn’t know that I could love either one of them more than I possibly do," she exclaimed, as the women laughed together.
But the smiles turned to giggles when Olivia posed a bold question. "Do you schedule?" she asked, not shying away from the personal topic. Jenna knew exactly where this was going.
"Now, here’s the thing. When you have multiple children, you’ll see, sometimes you have to, like, you kind of have to [...] And I don’t love it, but otherwise, then it doesn’t happen the way it used to. Because there’s people everywhere pulling on you," Jenna answered.
When Olivia tried to keep the conversation going about her own love life, she couldn’t help but mimic the motion of zipping her lips, prompting laughter from the studio.
“You’re still newly-weddy,” she said, referring to Olivia’s recent marriage to John Mulaney.
Olivia just nodded, and the banter kept rolling.
“So you’re in the phase. OK. Just call me when you’re putting on Frozen for the 14th time,” Jenna remarked, sending the audience into fits of laughter once again.
With three kids — Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5 — at home with Henry, 46, Jenna knows that balancing family life and intimacy is no easy feat. Meanwhile, Olivia is juggling her two little ones, Malcolm, 3, and Mae, just 6 months, with John, 42.
The playful exchange continued, shifting to past experiences as Olivia recalled a moment from her time on Watch What Happens Live. “I’ve been in a situation like this years ago when they asked me one of those …” she began.
Jenna interjected, asking, “Why does it always happen on Watch What Happens Live?”