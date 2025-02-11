Vanessa Lachey Reveals She and Husband Nick Have a Scheduled 'S-- Day' on Their Calendar: 'It Sounds Weird'

The couple are co-hosts on the successful Netflix reality show Love Is Blind, where potential couples get to know each other before seeing what the person they’re talking to looks like. Based solely on conversations, they decide if they want to get engaged, only seeing their partner for the first time in person after a proposal.

Nick shared the beginning of his relationship with Vanessa was similar to the show, as they were located on opposite coasts.

“We spent a lot of time on the phone, really digging into the issues that were important to us, and digging into what made each other tick, and getting to know each other on a very organic level,” he shared.

He also called the experience of being able to guide contestants as “therapeutic” for him and his wife, as it helps them “take a look” at their relationship each season.