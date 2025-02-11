or
Vanessa Lachey Reveals She and Husband Nick Have a Scheduled 'S-- Day' on Their Calendar: 'It Sounds Weird'

Vanessa Lachey confirmed she and Nick have a scheduled day for intimacy.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Vanessa Lachey made a shocking revelation about her marriage to husband Nick: they have a scheduled day to be intimate with each other.

Nick Lachey said anything worth having 'takes work.'

“He’s like, ‘What, schedule a s-- day?’” Vanessa told Brides. “It sounds weird when you say that, so we decided: Wednesday — hump day.” She elaborated the tradition has slipped a bit since they moved to L.A., but they still plan time to focus on each other. “I don’t want the time that we have for intimacy and connection to be taken over by logistics, but that’s our life,” she noted. “I think we’re coming into an age of having to have a hump day and a logistics day.”

Vanessa Lachey insists on a marriage counselor being a part of her relationship with Nick Lachey.

Nick jokingly added the ordeal makes for a “happy hump day and calendar dump day,” but was clear "anything worth having takes work." “To me, that’s a cornerstone of life, and marriage is no different,” he continued. “There’s no shame in that. There’s no perfect person. There’s just your person.”

While there’s no denying they’re in love — and have been for 19 years now — Vanessa shared she’s passionate about them working with a marriage therapist, as they “still have problems.”

“It’s really important to have a third-person perspective that’s an unbiased opinion,” she noted.

Vanessa Lachey claimed she and Nick Lachey 'still have problems.'

The couple are co-hosts on the successful Netflix reality show Love Is Blind, where potential couples get to know each other before seeing what the person they’re talking to looks like. Based solely on conversations, they decide if they want to get engaged, only seeing their partner for the first time in person after a proposal.

Nick shared the beginning of his relationship with Vanessa was similar to the show, as they were located on opposite coasts.

“We spent a lot of time on the phone, really digging into the issues that were important to us, and digging into what made each other tick, and getting to know each other on a very organic level,” he shared.

He also called the experience of being able to guide contestants as “therapeutic” for him and his wife, as it helps them “take a look” at their relationship each season.

Nick Lachey said hosting 'Love Is Blind' helps him and Vanessa to take a look at their relationship.

Vanessa also revealed what the secret is for a successful Love Is Blind relationship, explaining it comes down to couples communicating as they navigate the process.

"You can trust that your partner is going to be there to make you feel safe at the end of an argument, or with the respect, you know that you’re not going to jump to conclusions,” she added. “You’re going to hear them out.”

