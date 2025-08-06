Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Which Kardashian Is Her Favorite: 'We Want to Hang Out With You!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager has a Kardashian bias. During the Wednesday, August 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, dished on the Kardashians star she's eager to have on as a guest co-host.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager wants to hang out with one Kardashian in particular.

This week's guest co-host, Matt Rogers, and Bush Hager declared in unison which Kardashian they "jam" with the most: "Khloé." The mom-of-three proceeded to invite the Good American co-founder, 41, on her show. "She just seems to me to be the one that I could hang out with the easiest," Rogers, 35, said, to which Bush Hager agreed. "The rest of them, I would be like, I don't know. Kim might be a little bit intimidating."

Jenna Bush Hager Is Also a Fan of Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager thinks Kim Kardashian is 'brilliant.'

However, Jenna does have respect for Kim, 44. "I've met Kim, and she's lovely and brilliant," she asserted. The host praised the SKIMS founder for being "at it again" as an "entrepreneur" with her latest face sculptwear. She whipped out a box of the sold-out product in nude and helped Matt fasten it on his face. The duo struggled to figure out how to wear the item and fit it around his ears. "It feels fine..." Matt shrugged and compared his quirky appearance to Lady Gaga. "Kind of stunning. Kind of snatched. So you're saying if I wore this all night, I'd wake up tomorrow with the jaw of a Hemsworth? Is this an ad? Khloé, hang out with us." "Call us!" Jenna doubled down. "We do want to hang out with you."

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Wrap

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian just dropped a SKIMS face wrap.

Kim announced the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap with an Instagram Story unboxing on Tuesday, July 29. SKIMS' first-ever face innovation is already sold out in both Cocoa and Clay colors. "Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she explained. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."

