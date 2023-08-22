Jenna Dewan Admits It 'Was a Curveball' That Her Daughter Everly Started Dancing: 'I'm Thrilled!'

The mom-of-two always includes Callum and Kazee when Evie is rehearsing. "We do a fun exercise where Steve acts like the mean judge and I act like whatever kind of distraction could happen. We put the music on and she starts to do one of her dances and he's yelling out things like the mean judge. It's hilarious. I am running around her and she tries not to pay attention," she shares.

However, Evie isn't trying to observe Tatum and Dewan's dance moves anytime soon. "She watched Step Up a long time ago and was not interested," she reveals. "It was funny. She's seen videos and she was actually at a lot of my performances when she was little that I've done, so she knows my style and the type of dancer I am. But it's just like, 'That's my mom.'"