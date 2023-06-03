No. 1 Mom! Jenna Dewan's Most Adorable Moments With Kids Everly and Callum: Photos
Best mom ever!
Jenna Dewan has not been shy about sharing her family's most adorable moments over the years. The actress shares her daughter, Everly, 10, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and her son, Callum, 3, with fiancé, Steve Kazee. From low-key days in bed to family outings, the producer has always shown her unconditional love for her babies via social media.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some precious snaps!
On Friday, June 2, the mother-of-two took snaps of a lazy day at home with her children. One image pictured Jenna on her bed as she cuddled up with her daughter and her two dogs. The dancer looked stunning in her green robe with little to no makeup as her dark hair flowed down. Everly, who wore pajamas, snuggled up next to her as they both watched something on a laptop.
"Never not at least two dogs in a pic.." she penned. Fans couldn't help but gush over the loving photos.
"Love it and I cannot get enough of them 🐾❤️❤️❤️," one person said, while another wrote, "CUTIESSS."
On May 31, the brunette beauty posted some throwback photos in honor of her daughter's 10th birthday. The first image in the carousel featured a snap of the Step Up alum and Everly, a.k.a. Evie, when she was first born. The upload showed Jenna in the hospital bed as her newborn laid on her chest swaddled up.
"10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same. You are everything and more to me. I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….! ❤️🤯❤️🙏🏻" she said in her emotional message.
The dedicated mother also showed off her family-of-four in a May 20 post. The carousel included some fun-themed photos and was captioned, "Countdown to summer! ✨👙☀️🌊⛱️."
One group image featured Steve, who proposed to the former backup dancer in February 2020, although the couple has yet to officially tie the knot three years later.
Back in April, the star shared some footage of her in the car with her two tots.
"Carpool with kids chronicles 💛.. it’s still a no on Madonna from Evie and i’ll never understand 😆," Jenna joked about the funny clips of the brood.