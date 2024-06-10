Mama to Be: 15 Photos of Jenna Dewan Flaunting Gorgeous Baby Bump Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 3
Jenna Dewan Started Sharing Her Motherhood Journey
In January, Jenna Dewan flaunted her growing baby bump weeks after confirming she was expecting baby No. 3 with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. The pair announced their engagement in February 2020 and welcomed their first child in March of the same year.
"i'll take a cozy weekend ☁️🤍," the expecting mom captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram.
She Is Enjoying Motherhood in Style
Dewan marked the month of February with she took in January. One of the snaps captured the soon-to-be mother-of-three showing her growing baby bump in a mirror selfie.
She told her fans, "January! (It's my last time so yes i take bump pictures everywhere i can't help myself 😅)."
This Year's Valentine's Day Was Extra Special
On February 14, the 43-year-old Step Up star threw up a heart pose and her blossoming bump when she greeted her Instagram followers with a "happy love day 💌" post.
Jenna Dewan Launched Her Bring Your Bump to Work Era
In another February photo dump, Janet Jackson's former backup dancer looked comfy in her light gray jogging outfit as she let her bump dominate her mirror selfie.
She Is a Proud Fur Mom, Too!
Dewan uploaded a sweet selfie of her baby bump while her dog appeared candidly in the frame.
Her Pregnancy Hormones Started Kicking In
"Officially hit the cry for no reason part of pregnancy," she captioned an Instagram update.
One of the mirror selfies showed the former World of Dance host flaunting her growing baby bump again while wearing loose jeans.
April Flowers
Dewan turned people's heads in her jaw-dropping selfie, which was included in her monthly highlights on Instagram. The American Horror Story: Asylum star gorgeous in her floral dress, even with less makeup on.
Her Baby Bump Beat the Eclipse
The Playboy Club alum cozied up on a sofa before viewing the eclipse in comfort and style.
Jenna Dewan's Dog and Baby Seemingly Bonded Already
Dewan captured a heartfelt moment of her dog snuggling close to her baby bump.
"This and that 🤍," she wrote.
She Updated Her Fans With Another Selfie
In her April mirror selfie, the Supergirl actress flaunted her curves and bump while only wearing a comfortable sports bra and black pants.
Jenna Dewan's Fans Fell in Love With Her Home
On April 28 and May 2, Dewan posted similar photos of herself posing in a white bra and matching shorts while pointing to her messy hair.
"How it feels to be pregnant with a preteen and toddler 🎪," the caption read.
Jenna Dewan Is a Stylish Mom!
The Rookie star perfectly wore her fall outfit even with her growing baby bump. She also let her hair down for the mirror selfie, highlighting her beauty even more.
She Uploaded More Selfies With Her Dog
In May, Dewan shared with her followers how clingy her dog has gotten, especially since she became pregnant with her third baby.
"POV- your dog thinks he is your boyfriend," she captioned the post.
Bikini Bump
Although her baby bump had already tripled in size, Dewan still rocked her bright red bikini in another mirror selfie.
Baby No. 3 Is Arriving Soon
Before Dewan's delivery, she revealed her favorite moments in her life in a new social media update. In one of the photos, The Resident star glowed more despite only wearing a black casual dress and black and white shoes.