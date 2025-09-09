NEWS Jenna Jameson Channels Sabrina Carpenter in Shocking Look-Alike Snap: See Photo Source: MEGA; @jennajameson/Instagram Former adult actress Jenna Jameson channeled her inner Sabrina Carpenter and recreated the singer's recent magazine cover in new social media photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

Jenna Jameson channeled her inner Sabrina Carpenter in a new social media photo. Jameson, 51, recreated the “Please Please Please” singer’s Interview Magazine spread for the September cover in a new picture posted via Instagram on Tuesday, September 9. “I’m sorry I had to… 🤣,” Jameson captioned the snap.

Jenna Jameson Recreated Sabrina Carpenter's Cover

Source: @jennajameson/Instagram Jenna Jameson recreated Sabrina Carpenter's September 2025 cover.

In the photo, the former adult film star wore a floral tube top as she stared into the camera while holding a razor up to her face, which was covered in shaving cream. Jameson included a screenshot of Carpenter’s original cover, which was seemingly an homage to a 1965 cover of Esquire. Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions to the comparison. “Sabrina wishes she was you,” one fan wrote, as another user added, “Haha. Great picture, and I do love me some Sabrina! 😊.” “You did it better!” a third quipped.

Jenna Jameson Filed for Divorce in February

Source: mega One fan said of Jenna Jameson recreating Sabrina Carpenter's magazine cover, 'You did it better!'

Jameson has kept a low profile since filing for divorce from ex Jessi Lawless in February. Jameson filed divorce papers in Clark County, Nev., after allegedly making multiple attempts to reconcile with Lawless. In the filing, she requested to keep her “multiple luxury handbags” and fine jewelry, specifically citing her Chanel and Louis Vuitton purses, a Cartier band, a Jewish faith necklace and a necklace that belonged to her father. She also asked that her clothing and paintings remain hers.

Jessi Lawless Filed for an Annulment in April 2024

Source: MEGA Jessi Lawless filed for an annulment in April 2024.

The filing came almost a year after Lawless filed for an annulment in April 2024 following less than one year of marriage. Lawless addressed the split days later and revealed Jameson had tried to win her back, but the “Born Lawless” host wasn’t interested. “She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging,” Lawless explained to a news outlet, adding that she had been dating her girlfriend, Christina Ghidina, for the past eight months.

Jenna Jameson Went Public With a New Romance

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson went public with her new romance weeks after filing for divorce.