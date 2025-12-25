Jenna Jameson's Dating History: Inside Her Past Loves and Marriages After Hard-Launching New Romance With Mil R. Ocampo

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Tyler

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson's relationship history includes former adult film star Nikki Tyler.

One of Jenna Jameson's earliest known relationships was with former adult film actress Nikki Tyler. They moved in together in 2000, but they went on to date other people after their romance fizzled out.

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee wed Brittany Furlan in 2019.

In 1998, Jameson briefly dated Tommy Lee following his split from Pamela Anderson. Although they parted ways, the Queen of P--- once talked about "cool guy" Lee, who was reportedly "too affectionate" for her. "He wants to conquer every hot chick," she told Paper in 2003. "All of the rock stars I've dated are all about having the trophy. But when people start focusing on you or asking for your autograph more often than theirs, they freak out." Jameson also wrote about the Mötley Crüe drummer in her 2004 memoir, noting it "felt weird to have Tommy cling to [her] all the time." She continued, "I had been such a big fan of his as a teenager, but his neediness took all the mystique away. When all the people you used to idolize are hitting on you, having a crush on anyone becomes impossible — because no one is out of your league."

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Armstrong

Source: MEGA Brad Armstrong wed Jessica Drake after finalizing his divorce from Jenna Jameson.

Jameson wed Wicked Pictures director Brad Armstrong in December 1996, but their union only lasted 10 weeks. They formally divorced in 2001, about four years after their separation in March 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Marilyn Manson

Source: MEGA Several women accused Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse.

The businesswoman moved on with Marilyn Manson, whom she met at the premiere of Private Parts in 1997. She eventually broke up with him after he allegedly fantasized about burning her alive and his tendency to bite during s--. "He was fine. He moved right on. I'm sure he had a lot of choices at that time. It was during his prime," she said of her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Grdina

Source: MEGA Jay Grdina is also a former adult film actor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Jameson and her second husband, Jay Grdina, exchanged vows in June 2003 following their December 2000 engagement. The twosome became each other's s-- partner on screen while they were dating in the late 1990s. They called it quits in 2006 and filed for divorce afterward, citing irreconcilable differences.

Article continues below advertisement

Tito Ortiz

Source: MEGA Tito Ortiz announced his retirement from MMA multiple times.

After Jameson sparked dating rumors with several celebrities, she was romantically linked to MMA fighter Tito Ortiz. During their tumultuous seven-year marriage, which lasted from 2006 to 2013, Jameson and Ortiz welcomed twin boys, Jesse and Journey. Ortiz was granted full custody of their children when they divorced. Although their split was messy, Jameson expressed her hope of making peace with her ex for the sake of their twins. "I have a great respect for him and pray for him a lot," she said in 2019. "Our past was rocky, but [there's] nothing we can't overcome for our children."

Article continues below advertisement

Lior Bitton

Source: MEGA Lior Bitton proposed to Jenna Jameson in 2015.

Following their 2015 engagement, Jameson and businessman Lior Bitton welcomed their daughter, Batel Lu, on April 6, 2017. Their relationship quietly faded as she was soon linked to someone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessi Lawless

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jessi Lawless began dating someone new after her split from Jenna Jameson.

Jameson found love again with Jessi Lawless, whom she wed in Las Vegas on May 23, 2023. "I found the person that I truly should have always been with," she told People. "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force [was] children." After less than a year, Lawless shared a video confirming she had filed papers to annul her marriage to Jameson. The former glamour model then filed for divorce in February after several attempts to rekindle their relationship. "She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging," Lawless, who is now dating Christian Ghidina, said of her estranged partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Mil R. Ocampo

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson hard-launched her relationship with Mil R. Ocampo following her split from Jessi Lawless.