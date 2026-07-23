Jenna Jameson Never Thought She Would 'Find Happiness' Before Meeting Her Partner and Turning to Jesus: 'God Made a Way'
July 23 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Former adult star Jenna Jameson is crediting her partner, Milagros R. Ocampo, and her renewed faith for the happiness she never thought she'd find.
In a post shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, she posed next to Ocampo in a black mini dress with their two dogs, saying, "2 years ago I was so incredibly defeated. I had no idea how I was going to find happiness again, but God made a way."
'Holding One of My Hands While Jesus Held the Other'
She continued to share, "Now, I’m happy and healthy, doing all the things I knew I was still capable of. Thank you @milsocampo for standing by my side and holding one of my hands while Jesus held the other. Thank you to all of you for bearing witness," making sure to show appreciation for her fans as well.
Ocampo made sure to comment on the post, telling Jameson, "I love you ❤️🙌 All glory to Yeshua. I’m only a fellow traveler on the road, humbled to share the Good News with whoever is willing to hear it. If anything I say brings hope, truth, or love, may the glory always belong to Christ alone."
'I Watched Her Beautifully Worship Jesus, and I Felt So Incredibly Inspired'
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Jameson, 52, hard-launched her relationship with Ocampo on Instagram back in March, just weeks after filing for divorce from her estranged wife, Jessi Lawless.
Then, Jameson shocked fans when she announced she was returning to Christianity after converting to Judaism in 2015 during her relationship with then-boyfriend Lior Bitton.
Crediting the change in heart to who she found, not anything she did, Jameson told US Weekly back in November 2025, "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life. She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired."
She added that she "found her faith again" after meeting Ocampo.
'She Already Accepted Me as I Was'
Jameson also shared that Ocampo, 41, did not care about her past as an adult star: "I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me...No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was."
“I’m at peace and incredibly happy; she understands me,” Jameson said.