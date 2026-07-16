Jenna Jameson Shows Off Her Bikini Body After Finding Jesus and Choosing Sobriety: Photo

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Jenna Jameson took to Instagram on the morning of July 9 to share a mirror selfie, showing off her bikini body. The former adult star, who has been open about her spiritual journey and her sobriety, looks fit in a colorful printed bikini, her blonde hair worn down and her tattoos on display as she poses with a soft smile, one hand resting casually on her hip.

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'I’ve Always Been Deeply Spiritual'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson shared the selfie to her Instagram on July 9.

She captioned the post, "Gonna go for a row," and many of her fans made sure to comment on how great she looks. In the past, Jameson has opened up in an exclusive interview with OK! about her journey to finding Jesus and being sober. After leaving the industry behind in 2008, she shared that her journey began after a health crisis that put her life into perspective.

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Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson left the adult industry in 2008.

"I realized very quickly that life is to be treasured and LIVED," she admits. "The thought of passing on like my mother scared me. I want to live for as long as possible and enjoy the world." She shared, "I’ve always been deeply spiritual. My father was a devout Catholic and my mother a Baptist. My father distanced himself from his faith after my mother’s passing. Growing up, I always felt so curious about Jesus and wanted to be closer to him because I knew how important faith was to my mother."

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'Sobriety Is Rooted in All of That'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram She credits her 'love of God' for her continued sobriety.

"My day begins with my love of God, and everything falls into place thereafter," Jameson continued. “I focus on gratitude and telling people how much they mean to me every single day. Sobriety is rooted in all of that.” Nowadays, she claimed that maintaining sobriety is about setting boundaries, saying, "I’ve learned that boundaries are the ultimate weapon against falling off the wagon and staying mentally strong." Her "entire early adult life was shaped by the adult industry," and she added that "so many wounds had formed emotionally." "I work every single day to deconstruct those feelings of loneliness and I’ve now found self-assuredness by forging my path with God," she continued.

'Organically Find My Way to Jesus'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson's partner allowed her to find Jesus on her own terms.