Jenna Jameson Shows Off Her Bikini Body After Finding Jesus and Choosing Sobriety: Photo
July 16 2026, Updated 6:41 p.m. ET
Jenna Jameson took to Instagram on the morning of July 9 to share a mirror selfie, showing off her bikini body.
The former adult star, who has been open about her spiritual journey and her sobriety, looks fit in a colorful printed bikini, her blonde hair worn down and her tattoos on display as she poses with a soft smile, one hand resting casually on her hip.
'I’ve Always Been Deeply Spiritual'
She captioned the post, "Gonna go for a row," and many of her fans made sure to comment on how great she looks.
In the past, Jameson has opened up in an exclusive interview with OK! about her journey to finding Jesus and being sober.
After leaving the industry behind in 2008, she shared that her journey began after a health crisis that put her life into perspective.
"I realized very quickly that life is to be treasured and LIVED," she admits. "The thought of passing on like my mother scared me. I want to live for as long as possible and enjoy the world."
She shared, "I’ve always been deeply spiritual. My father was a devout Catholic and my mother a Baptist. My father distanced himself from his faith after my mother’s passing. Growing up, I always felt so curious about Jesus and wanted to be closer to him because I knew how important faith was to my mother."
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'Sobriety Is Rooted in All of That'
"My day begins with my love of God, and everything falls into place thereafter," Jameson continued. “I focus on gratitude and telling people how much they mean to me every single day. Sobriety is rooted in all of that.”
Nowadays, she claimed that maintaining sobriety is about setting boundaries, saying, "I’ve learned that boundaries are the ultimate weapon against falling off the wagon and staying mentally strong."
Her "entire early adult life was shaped by the adult industry," and she added that "so many wounds had formed emotionally."
"I work every single day to deconstruct those feelings of loneliness and I’ve now found self-assuredness by forging my path with God," she continued.
'Organically Find My Way to Jesus'
Jameson praised her partner, Milagros R. Ocampo, for being a constant outlet of support as she followed this journey.
“Milagros is 41 and has helped me in so many ways. She has given me room to organically find my way to Jesus. She graduated with her bachelor's in philosophy, archaeology, and religious studies. She is a decorated military officer, and we met through our love for writing. I love her humility and empathy. She also makes me laugh more than anyone I’ve ever known," Jameson expressed.
And when it comes to the confidence she has now, Jameson said it is due to her faith more than anything else, sharing, "The strength that Jesus has given me has forged me in fire."